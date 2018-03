Did someone tell this Great White Shark it's Spring Break in Florida?

A fishing trip was interrupted on March 24 when a Great White Shark was spotted swimming near a small boat about 40 miles off the coast of Ponce Inlet, near Daytona Beach, Florida. Kyle Morningstar, who took this video, told The Daytona Beach News-Journal that he went fishing in the area every second weekend and that he estimated that the shark was 12 to 15-feet long.