Spring training in Bradenton for the 2018 Pittsburgh Pirates is winding down, and Opening Day of the regular season is days away -- March 29 in Detroit. The final home game for the spring at LECOM Park is Monday, March 26, against the Philadelphia Phillies. In this episode of the Bucs Vlog, we hear from Jose Osuna, Chad Kuhl, Ray Searage and Clint Hurdle.