He's hitting .333 (11 for 33) over his last 10 games during the 2018 spring training season for the Bradenton-based Pittsburgh Pirates, so it feels like a good time to get to know third baseman Colin Moran. Moran was acquired with three other Houston Astros players in January for pitcher Gerrit Cole. The final spring home game for this year is March 26 when the Bucs host the Philadelphia Phillies.