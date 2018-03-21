Latest News

Pickup truck was used in hit-run. Do you recognize it?

The Tampa Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run collision that seriously injured a 47-year-old man who was riding his bicycle. The incident took place at West Cleveland Street and South Westland Avenue. Police say the vehicle is a silver full-size pickup truck, possibly Ford F150 with a tonneau style cover on the bed and step rails on the side. On March 18, 2018, at 1:38 a.m., the victim was riding his bicycle westbound on Cleveland Street within the designated bicycle lane. He was struck from behind, throwing him from the bicycle. The vehicle involved then fled the scene, police say. Detectives are asking the public for assistance in identifying the driver of the pickup truck. Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay.

Crime

Video shows Florida dad starting fight with son and other teen

Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a disturbance at Indian Trails Middle School’s sports complex in Palm Coast, where two teens were engaged in a fight. Deputies discovered that not only had the boys been fighting but the father of one of the boys, had instigated the argument, and then jumped in.

Weather

The singing principal hopes for winter to end in new snow day announcement

A singing principal in Florence, Kentucky, whose musical school closing announcements have gone viral, was back on March 21 letting parents know Union Pointe Academy was closed due to a spring snowstorm. In a video posted to the school’s Facebook page, Chad Caddell appeared in front of a keyboard to the opening notes of Billy Joel’s Piano Man. Caddell poked fun at himself, singing about “that principal who thinks he’s hilarious” and joking that parents may slash his tires due to the high amount of snow days.

Congresswoman suggests building a wall between Arizona and California

President Donald Trump met with some of the nation's top law enforcement officials to speak out against so-called sanctuary cities on March 20, 2018. At the meeting, Rep. Martha McSally, (R) Arizona, noted that Arizona does not have any sanctuary cities, but it borders California which does have them. She suggested building a wall between these two states to keep "these dangerous criminals out of our state."

National

Husky digs through snow pile during nor'easter

A foot or more of snow was possible in central Pennsylvania on Wednesday, March 21, as the fourth nor’easter in the last 21 days hit the northeast. The snow meant schools and businesses were closed while road restrictions were in place, according to news reports. Up to eight inches of snow had already fallen in York County, Pennsylvania, according to the National Weather Service. This video shows a husky digging through a snow pile in York, Pennsylvania.

Crime

Do you know this robbery suspect? If so, Sarasota police want to hear from you

A suspect is seen robbing two different hotels in this surveillance video. The suspect is described as a white male, 5’8 to 5’9, thin build, mid to late 50’s, blue eyes and light color hair. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black shirt under hoodie, long blue shorts and black water shoes. Anyone with information on this case, please call Detective Maria Llovio at 941-364-7336 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com

National

Passers-by flip over burning car to rescue driver trapped after crash

Police in Chester County, Penn., praised the actions of a number of citizens who came to the aid of a driver who was trapped under his burning car after crashing into the parking lot of an elementary school on March 14. Police said that faculty members of the Saints Simon and Jude School used fire extinguishers to stop the fire from spreading, while a number of other people helped police officers to flip the vehicle, freeing the driver. The car was said to have crashed into a number of parked cars while school was in session. One of the parked vehicles that was hit struck the school building in turn. The driver was taken to hospital. No students or faculty members were reported injured. This footage shows scenes of the rescue, taken from the dashcam of a police car at the scene.