Vigil for the victims of the FIU pedestrian bridge collapse

The Tampa Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run collision that seriously injured a 47-year-old man who was riding his bicycle. The incident took place at West Cleveland Street and South Westland Avenue. Police say the vehicle is a silver full-size pickup truck, possibly Ford F150 with a tonneau style cover on the bed and step rails on the side. On March 18, 2018, at 1:38 a.m., the victim was riding his bicycle westbound on Cleveland Street within the designated bicycle lane. He was struck from behind, throwing him from the bicycle. The vehicle involved then fled the scene, police say. Detectives are asking the public for assistance in identifying the driver of the pickup truck. Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay.