More Videos

Dick Vitale's picks to go to the Elite Eight 53

Dick Vitale's picks to go to the Elite Eight

Pause
Working the grill at Kruk's Philly Steaks 21

Working the grill at Kruk's Philly Steaks

Detectives seek help identifying fraud, burglary suspect 38

Detectives seek help identifying fraud, burglary suspect

Austin package bombing suspect killed, say police 61

Austin package bombing suspect killed, say police

Manatee School District referendum supporters celebrate after special election win 100

Manatee School District referendum supporters celebrate after special election win

Are tennis balls yellow or green? Roger Federer's response doesn’t have fans pleased 27

Are tennis balls yellow or green? Roger Federer's response doesn’t have fans pleased

Manatee County voters decide special election 33

Manatee County voters decide special election

How to prepare in case of a tornado 101

How to prepare in case of a tornado

FSU ended Mizzou's NCAA dream, but Tigers win prize for most wholesome post-practice ritual 15

FSU ended Mizzou's NCAA dream, but Tigers win prize for most wholesome post-practice ritual

NTSB releases footage of the investigation into the collapse of the FIU pedestrian bridge 219

NTSB releases footage of the investigation into the collapse of the FIU pedestrian bridge

There are only a few more days of spiny lobster season left in Florida

The spiny lobster recreational and commercial season closes to harvest in state and federal waters starting April 1 and will reopen Aug. 6. The two-day recreational sport season is July 25 and 26. In this video, learn more about the life cycle of this delectable crustacean.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Working the grill at Kruk's Philly Steaks

Latest News

Working the grill at Kruk's Philly Steaks

A cook at the Kruk's Philly Steaks location in Fort Myers works the grill to prepare cheesesteaks. Two new locations of the restaurant, owned by former Philadelphia Phillies slugger John Kruk, are planned for the Manatee-Sarasota area.

Detectives seek help identifying fraud, burglary suspect

Latest News

Detectives seek help identifying fraud, burglary suspect

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office detectives are requesting assistance in identifying a suspect involved in the fraudulent use of a credit card and burglary. On Monday, March 4, 2018, a vehicle burglary was reported at the victim’s residence located along 52nd Avenue North in St. Petersburg. The victim’s debit card was stolen and used on March 4 at a Walmart and a Wawa in Seminole. The suspect is described as a white male with facial hair, wearing a dark Abercrombie & Fitch hoodie and dark shorts. The suspect vehicle is possibly a light green in color Ford Freestyle. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective R. Weil at 727-582-6200 or rweil@pcsonet.com. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS or www.crimestoppersofpinellas.org.

How to prepare in case of a tornado

Latest News

How to prepare in case of a tornado

If your area is under a tornado warning, would you know what to do to stay safe? You may only have a few minutes to get to safety. Knowing what actions to take when a tornado threatens your area can keep you and your family safe. For more info on tornadoes and tornado safety, visit www.spc.noaa.gov/faq/tornado.

Bucs Vlog: Catch up with four Pirates players, all former Marauders

Latest News

Bucs Vlog: Catch up with four Pirates players, all former Marauders

Pittsburgh Pirates players are continuing springtime preparations for the 2018 baseball season from their Grapefruit League base in Bradenton. In this edition of the Bucs Vlog, hear from starter Jameson Taillon, power-hitting first baseman Josh Bell and starters Chad Kuhl and Tyler Glasnow. All four players happen to be former members of the LECOM Park-based Bradenton Marauders, the high Single A affiliate of the Pirates.

School shooting reported in Great Mills, Maryland

Latest News

School shooting reported in Great Mills, Maryland

Police responded to reports of a shooting Tuesday, March 20, 2018, at Great Mills High School in Great Mills, Maryland. Several injuries have been reported. The local sheriff’s department urged parents to avoid going to the scene and to instead report to a nearby high school.

Boys & Girls Club challenges Sarasota deputies to basketball game

Latest News

Boys & Girls Club challenges Sarasota deputies to basketball game

The Lee Wetherington Boys & Girls Club of Sarasota County took on a team of deputies from the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office in a friendly but competitive challenge on the basketball court on Friday, March 16. "We may not have been victorious, but we sure had a great time," the sheriff's office said, calling the contest an "epic" battle.

Making it in America: The Dreamers

Latest News

Making it in America: The Dreamers

"Making it in America," a new video series, takes viewers into the lives of those neighbors down the street, who maybe speak with a bit of an accent, but are no less committed to this country’s future.