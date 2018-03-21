There are only a few more days of spiny lobster season left in Florida

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office detectives are requesting assistance in identifying a suspect involved in the fraudulent use of a credit card and burglary. On Monday, March 4, 2018, a vehicle burglary was reported at the victim’s residence located along 52nd Avenue North in St. Petersburg. The victim’s debit card was stolen and used on March 4 at a Walmart and a Wawa in Seminole. The suspect is described as a white male with facial hair, wearing a dark Abercrombie & Fitch hoodie and dark shorts. The suspect vehicle is possibly a light green in color Ford Freestyle. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective R. Weil at 727-582-6200 or rweil@pcsonet.com. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS or www.crimestoppersofpinellas.org.