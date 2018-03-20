More Videos

Making it in America: The Dreamers

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Chad Kuhl explains what he'd be doing if he wasn't a baseball player

Mount Rainier glaciers in motion

Sheriff Wells says 'opioids are still here' in Manatee County

Gov. Scott stops in Bradenton, signs bill to fund fight against opioids

Manatee sheriff calls for additional funding for drug treatment providers

Two people hurt in Austin explosion

How to truly help panhandlers

Seattle police surprise thieves sneaking out back door of Costco

Russia's Election: More Charade Than Race

Boys & Girls Club challenges Sarasota deputies to basketball game

The Lee Wetherington Boys & Girls Club of Sarasota County took on a team of deputies from the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office in a friendly but competitive challenge on the basketball court on Friday, March 16. "We may not have been victorious, but we sure had a great time," the sheriff's office said, calling the contest an "epic" battle.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office
Latest News

"Making it in America," a new video series, takes viewers into the lives of those neighbors down the street, who maybe speak with a bit of an accent, but are no less committed to this country’s future.

National

This 65-frame time lapse video comprises the 7:00 am view of the Emmons and Winthrop Glaciers from Wednesday, June 28, 2017 - Monday, September 11, 2017 from the Camp Schurman webcam. (Note: There are several frames missing)

National

Austin police are investigating a blast that injured two people in a neighborhood on Sunday. They aren't saying if it was caused by a package bomb similar to the three that detonated earlier this month in the city.

Crime

It is natural to want to help people in need, but experts say giving cash to panhandlers may not be the best method. A better way to help is by donating to local charities designed to work with the homeless.

Latest News

Elias Diaz crushes one of the five home runs belted by Pittsburgh Pirates players on Friday, March 16, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton as the Bucs beat the Atlanta Braves 12-9. Spring training continues through March 31. and the final home game in Bradenton is March 26 against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Latest News

Anna Maria Oyster Bar owners John and Amanda Horne have won a national award from the National Restaurant Association for a reading program. Last summer, Horne organized a “Dive Into Reading” program that aimed to increase literacy in students from local Title I schools. Each week, AMOB hosted about 25 students who worked with mentors to practice reading techniques.

Latest News

Friends and family gather to mark the birthday of Chad Day. Day, an avid fisherman who plied the waters of Manatee County, died at the age of 24 in 2015. The second annual Chad Day Memorial Fishing tournament honors his memory and will be held March 23-24, 2018. Proceeds benefit the American Brain Cancer Association.