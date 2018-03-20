Boys & Girls Club challenges Sarasota deputies to basketball game
The Lee Wetherington Boys & Girls Club of Sarasota County took on a team of deputies from the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office in a friendly but competitive challenge on the basketball court on Friday, March 16. "We may not have been victorious, but we sure had a great time," the sheriff's office said, calling the contest an "epic" battle.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office
"Making it in America," a new video series, takes viewers into the lives of those neighbors down the street, who maybe speak with a bit of an accent, but are no less committed to this country’s future.
Monday, Gov. Rick Scott signed legislation that will supply funding for the opioid epidemic. Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells said opioids are still in the area and six of the seven overdose deaths so far this year have been opioid-related.
This 65-frame time lapse video comprises the 7:00 am view of the Emmons and Winthrop Glaciers from Wednesday, June 28, 2017 - Monday, September 11, 2017 from the Camp Schurman webcam. (Note: There are several frames missing)
Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells talks about the opioid epidemic in Manatee County after Gov. Rick Scott signed HB 21, which provides funding for the opioid epidemic, at the sheriff's office Monday morning.
Austin police are investigating a blast that injured two people in a neighborhood on Sunday. They aren't saying if it was caused by a package bomb similar to the three that detonated earlier this month in the city.
It is natural to want to help people in need, but experts say giving cash to panhandlers may not be the best method. A better way to help is by donating to local charities designed to work with the homeless.
Guests at the fifth annual Manatee Pride Festival on Saturday, March 17, 2018, interrupted Beneva Fruitville’s performance about halfway through to give her tips and praise during a performance at Bradenton’s Riverwalk.
Elias Diaz crushes one of the five home runs belted by Pittsburgh Pirates players on Friday, March 16, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton as the Bucs beat the Atlanta Braves 12-9. Spring training continues through March 31. and the final home game in Bradenton is March 26 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Anna Maria Oyster Bar owners John and Amanda Horne have won a national award from the National Restaurant Association for a reading program. Last summer, Horne organized a “Dive Into Reading” program that aimed to increase literacy in students from local Title I schools. Each week, AMOB hosted about 25 students who worked with mentors to practice reading techniques.
Friends and family gather to mark the birthday of Chad Day. Day, an avid fisherman who plied the waters of Manatee County, died at the age of 24 in 2015. The second annual Chad Day Memorial Fishing tournament honors his memory and will be held March 23-24, 2018. Proceeds benefit the American Brain Cancer Association.