Seattle police surprise thieves sneaking out back door of Costco

Willie Taggart discusses growing up and the positive influences he received in Manatee County as a student and an athlete in a promotional video for the School District of Manatee County. Taggart attended Blackburn and Tillman elementary schools -- and Lincoln Middle -- before graduating from Manatee High School. He is now the head football coach at Florida State University. He played football at Western Kentucky, where he also became head coach. He also has served as head coach at South Florida and Oregon before being hired last year by Florida State. The school district's message with the video is: "Coach Taggart is living proof that Manatee district students can achieve their dreams! #WeManatee #DoSomething."