More Videos

Manatee Pride Festival visitors show love for local drag queen Beneva Fruitville 125

Manatee Pride Festival visitors show love for local drag queen Beneva Fruitville

Pause
Palmetto students 'Dive into Reading' at Anna Maria Oyster Bar 126

Palmetto students "Dive into Reading" at Anna Maria Oyster Bar

Just another slugfest at Bradenton's LECOM Park 30

Just another slugfest at Bradenton's LECOM Park

Remembering Chad Day, an avid fisherman 22

Remembering Chad Day, an avid fisherman

Bridge collapse from view of driver who witnessed it 60

Bridge collapse from view of driver who witnessed it

Ski-lift in Georgia malfunctions, launches skiers into the air 52

Ski-lift in Georgia malfunctions, launches skiers into the air

Toys R Us is closing all of its U.S. stores 107

Toys R Us is closing all of its U.S. stores

Bucs Vlog: Hear from Pirates players Nova, Dickerson, Musgrove 162

Bucs Vlog: Hear from Pirates players Nova, Dickerson, Musgrove

FSU coach Willie Taggart promotes Manatee County schools 182

FSU coach Willie Taggart promotes Manatee County schools

Marvel Studios' Avengers - Infinity War final trailer released 138

Marvel Studios' Avengers - Infinity War final trailer released

Russia’s Election: More Charade Than Race

President Vladimir Putin’s real challenge in Sunday’s presidential election is not winning the race, but getting enough turnout to show the world his victory is legitimate.
New York Times
Just another slugfest at Bradenton's LECOM Park

Latest News

Just another slugfest at Bradenton's LECOM Park

Elias Diaz crushes one of the five home runs belted by Pittsburgh Pirates players on Friday, March 16, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton as the Bucs beat the Atlanta Braves 12-9. Spring training continues through March 31. and the final home game in Bradenton is March 26 against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Palmetto students "Dive into Reading" at Anna Maria Oyster Bar

Latest News

Palmetto students "Dive into Reading" at Anna Maria Oyster Bar

Anna Maria Oyster Bar owners John and Amanda Horne have won a national award from the National Restaurant Association for a reading program. Last summer, Horne organized a “Dive Into Reading” program that aimed to increase literacy in students from local Title I schools. Each week, AMOB hosted about 25 students who worked with mentors to practice reading techniques.

Remembering Chad Day, an avid fisherman

Latest News

Remembering Chad Day, an avid fisherman

Friends and family gather to mark the birthday of Chad Day. Day, an avid fisherman who plied the waters of Manatee County, died at the age of 24 in 2015. The second annual Chad Day Memorial Fishing tournament honors his memory and will be held March 23-24, 2018. Proceeds benefit the American Brain Cancer Association.

Toys R Us is closing all of its U.S. stores

Latest News

Toys R Us is closing all of its U.S. stores

The chain’s CEO said the plan is to liquidate all U.S. stores, and likely those in Australia, France, Poland, Portugal and Spain. Stores in Canada, central Europe and Japan would remain open for potential buyers for those assets.

FSU coach Willie Taggart promotes Manatee County schools

Latest News

FSU coach Willie Taggart promotes Manatee County schools

Willie Taggart discusses growing up and the positive influences he received in Manatee County as a student and an athlete in a promotional video for the School District of Manatee County. Taggart attended Blackburn and Tillman elementary schools -- and Lincoln Middle -- before graduating from Manatee High School. He is now the head football coach at Florida State University. He played football at Western Kentucky, where he also became head coach. He also has served as head coach at South Florida and Oregon before being hired last year by Florida State. The school district's message with the video is: "Coach Taggart is living proof that Manatee district students can achieve their dreams! #WeManatee #DoSomething."