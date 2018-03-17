Palmetto students "Dive into Reading" at Anna Maria Oyster Bar
Anna Maria Oyster Bar owners John and Amanda Horne have won a national award from the National Restaurant Association for a reading program. Last summer, Horne organized a “Dive Into Reading” program that aimed to increase literacy in students from local Title I schools. Each week, AMOB hosted about 25 students who worked with mentors to practice reading techniques.
Tiffany TompkinsBradenton Herald
More Videos
2:06
Palmetto students "Dive into Reading" at Anna Maria Oyster Bar
0:30
Just another slugfest at Bradenton's LECOM Park
0:22
Remembering Chad Day, an avid fisherman
1:00
Bridge collapse from view of driver who witnessed it
0:52
Ski-lift in Georgia malfunctions, launches skiers into the air
1:47
Toys R Us is closing all of its U.S. stores
2:42
Bucs Vlog: Hear from Pirates players Nova, Dickerson, Musgrove
3:02
FSU coach Willie Taggart promotes Manatee County schools
2:18
Marvel Studios' Avengers - Infinity War final trailer released
0:38
Firefighters climb onto the rubble of the collapsed FIU pedestrian bridge
1:12
Here's what the scene at FIU bridge collapse looks like the morning after
2:04
Dog reunited with family after being shipped to Japan by airline
0:05
Video circulating online shows moment FIU bridge collapses on SW 8th St. in Miami
Elias Diaz crushes one of the five home runs belted by Pittsburgh Pirates players on Friday, March 16, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton as the Bucs beat the Atlanta Braves 12-9. Spring training continues through March 31. and the final home game in Bradenton is March 26 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Friends and family gather to mark the birthday of Chad Day. Day, an avid fisherman who plied the waters of Manatee County, died at the age of 24 in 2015. The second annual Chad Day Memorial Fishing tournament honors his memory and will be held March 23-24, 2018. Proceeds benefit the American Brain Cancer Association.
Florida International University president Mark Rosenberg expressed condolences on March 16, after a newly built pedestrian bridge collapsed at the university the previous day. Six people were confirmed dead and nine people were injured.
In this episode of the Bucs Vlog posted on March 15, 2018, pitcher Ivan Nova talks about Opening Day, Corey Dickerson dishes about facing his old team, and Joe Musgrove discusses his first spring outing for the Bradenton-based Pittsburgh Pirates.
A pedestrian bridge under construction collapsed Thursday, just days after crews had dropped an elevated 950-ton span in place on a signature project that was intended to give Florida International University students a safe route across the busy roadway.
The chain’s CEO said the plan is to liquidate all U.S. stores, and likely those in Australia, France, Poland, Portugal and Spain. Stores in Canada, central Europe and Japan would remain open for potential buyers for those assets.
Willie Taggart discusses growing up and the positive influences he received in Manatee County as a student and an athlete in a promotional video for the School District of Manatee County. Taggart attended Blackburn and Tillman elementary schools -- and Lincoln Middle -- before graduating from Manatee High School. He is now the head football coach at Florida State University. He played football at Western Kentucky, where he also became head coach. He also has served as head coach at South Florida and Oregon before being hired last year by Florida State. The school district's message with the video is: "Coach Taggart is living proof that Manatee district students can achieve their dreams! #WeManatee #DoSomething."
A German Shepherd was reunited with its family in Wichita after being mistakenly shipped to Japan on a United flight. The family was flying to Kansas City as they prepared to move to Wichita when they discovered their dog had not arrived.
Country music star Charlie Daniels tells what took him so long to write his memoir -- finding a stopping point. Daniels' memoir, "Never Look at the Empty Seats," was published in 2017 and covers his six decades as a performer. The Charlie Daniels Band has been booked to perform in Palmetto’s Sutton Park for the 2018 Fourth of July festival.