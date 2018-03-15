This is what luxury retirement looks like at Stone River

On March 4, 2018, at approximately 3 a.m., two suspects attempted multiple vehicle burglaries along 121st Street North in Seminole, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. These suspects may be responsible for other vehicle burglaries in the area. The first suspect is described as 5’11, 160 pounds with facial hair, wearing a hooded sweatshirt, shorts and shoes. The second suspect is 5’8, 150 pounds, wearing a hooded sweatshirt with a horizontal stripe on the front, with pants and shoes. Both suspects use their sweatshirt hood to conceal their identity. Anyone with information can call Detective D. Wiatrak at 727-582-6183, send email at dwiatrak@pcsonet.com or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS or www.crimestoppersofpinellas.org.