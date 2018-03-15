This is what luxury retirement looks like at Stone River

Nancy Milholland participates Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in the National School Walkout on the campus of New College of Florida in Sarasota. Milholland, the mother of a middle school student, said school safety has become an important issue for her following the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Milholland said she is concerned about the proliferation of assault weapons and does not support the notion of arming teachers. The walkout was taking place nationwide on the one-month anniversary of the Parkland massacre that killed 17.