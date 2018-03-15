Country music star Charlie Daniels discusses his memoir

A driver led King County, Washington, police agencies on a chase March 13, 2018, even though it turned out he wasn’t the man wanted in connection with a shooting earlier in the day. Seattle police said officers had attempted to stop the vehicle, thinking the driver was the suspect, but the driver took off at a high-rate of speed. “The suspect vehicle drove through stop signs and red lights without stopping,” police said in a press release. “During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle was involved in multiple collisions in the Seattle city limits.” The pursuit went onto the I-5 and traveled through areas near South Seattle. Officers used a PIT maneuver, and the vehicle was involved in a collision with another vehicle before the driver was taken into custody. Police determined the driver was not the suspect in the shooting, but determined the vehicle he was driving was stolen. He was arrested for the stolen vehicle and also several hit-and-run collisions.