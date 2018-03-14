More Videos

Search warrant served at Napier property in East Manatee 217

Man mistaken for shooting suspect leads police in car chase 155

Sen. Durbin: 17 lives are worth more than weak responses 88

Illinois senator grills FBI executive on failure to follow tips before school shooting 243

Chants for change ring out as Manatee High School students lend voices to walkout 69

Walkout at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School 55

Police in Florida searching for serial armed robber 79

Braden River students walk out to honor Parkland victims 96

Students at Manatee High School call for change 22

Manatee High students participate in National School Walkout 37

Detectives trying to identify vehicle burglary suspects

On March 4, 2018, at approximately 3 a.m., two suspects attempted multiple vehicle burglaries along 121st Street North in Seminole, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. These suspects may be responsible for other vehicle burglaries in the area. The first suspect is described as 5’11, 160 pounds with facial hair, wearing a hooded sweatshirt, shorts and shoes. The second suspect is 5’8, 150 pounds, wearing a hooded sweatshirt with a horizontal stripe on the front, with pants and shoes. Both suspects use their sweatshirt hood to conceal their identity. Anyone with information can call Detective D. Wiatrak at 727-582-6183, send email at dwiatrak@pcsonet.com or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS or www.crimestoppersofpinellas.org.
Pinellas County Sheriff's Office
Speaking out during National School Walkout

Nancy Milholland participates Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in the National School Walkout on the campus of New College of Florida in Sarasota. Milholland, the mother of a middle school student, said school safety has become an important issue for her following the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Milholland said she is concerned about the proliferation of assault weapons and does not support the notion of arming teachers. The walkout was taking place nationwide on the one-month anniversary of the Parkland massacre that killed 17.

Manatee High students participate in National School Walkout

A television reporter interviews a group of students at Manatee High School in Bradenton on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, during the National School Walkout. The event was held on the one-month anniversary of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that killed 14 students and faculty members.

Students at Manatee High School call for change

Students at Manatee High School in Bradenton chant "we want change" and "enough is enough" as they participate in the National School Walkout on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, the one-month anniversary of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that killed 14 students and faculty members.

Search warrant served at Napier property in East Manatee

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office and other law enforcement agencies execute a search warrant Feb. 5, 2014, at Napier's Log Cabin Horse and Animal Sanctuary, 20010 State Road 64 East, Bradenton. More than 300 dogs, cats, horses, pigs and other animals were confiscated from the property. A majority of the animals were dogs.

Man mistaken for shooting suspect leads police in car chase

A driver led King County, Washington, police agencies on a chase March 13, 2018, even though it turned out he wasn’t the man wanted in connection with a shooting earlier in the day. Seattle police said officers had attempted to stop the vehicle, thinking the driver was the suspect, but the driver took off at a high-rate of speed. “The suspect vehicle drove through stop signs and red lights without stopping,” police said in a press release. “During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle was involved in multiple collisions in the Seattle city limits.” The pursuit went onto the I-5 and traveled through areas near South Seattle. Officers used a PIT maneuver, and the vehicle was involved in a collision with another vehicle before the driver was taken into custody. Police determined the driver was not the suspect in the shooting, but determined the vehicle he was driving was stolen. He was arrested for the stolen vehicle and also several hit-and-run collisions.

Sen. Durbin: 17 lives are worth more than weak responses

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., received applause as he spoke during a hearing on gun violence and school safety on March 14, 2018. He called out lawmakers for their "weak responses" after the Parkland, Florida. school shooting on Feb. 14 and their fears of the NRA. "I'm not petrified of the NRA," he said.

Walkout at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

Students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland poured out onto the school's football field on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, to mark the one-month anniversary of the school's deadly shooting. Middle school students from nearby Westglades Middle School marched to Douglas to show their support.

Police in Florida searching for serial armed robber

Tampa Police detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying an armed suspect who may be linked to more than a dozen robberies in Central Florida. The suspect was caught on camera committing an armed robbery at the Family Dollar on West Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa shortly after 9 p.m. on Feb. 10, 2018. The suspect walked into the store, pointed a gun at the manager and demanded money. He fled the scene with several hundred dollars. The manager was not injured during the robbery. Detectives are working with investigators in Hillsborough County, Polk County, Orange County and Kissimmee to develop leads in this series of multi-jurisdictional robberies that have taken place over the past three months. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS. Anonymous tips may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Lamb declares victory in Pennsylvania House race

Democrat Conor Lamb is declaring victory in a southwestern Pennsylvania congressional election that is rocking the political landscape ahead of the November midterm elections. Unofficial returns show Lamb with a narrow lead over Republican Rick Saccone as absentee ballots are still being counted.

Video shows Oklahoma bond agent fatally shooting client

The Payne County District Attorney's Office has released surveillance video showing a Stillwater, Oklahoma bonds woman shooting and killing a client on August 9, 2017. 41-year-old Chasity Carey was acquitted last week of the first-degree murder of 38-year-old Brandon Williams. Williams was one of her clients and Carey reportedly told officers she had called Williams to her office that morning with the intent of taking him into custody and revoking his $35,000 bond. She was arrested hours after she called 911 saying she had shot Williams at her office. She told investigators a fight broke out between her and Williams during the meeting and that she shot Williams in self-defense.

Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at age 76

The renowned physicist died at his home in Cambridge, England on March 14, 2018. He was the best-known theoretical physicist of his time. His book about the mysteries of space, time and black holes became an international best seller. Hawking became ill with ALS when he was 21, but stunned doctors by living with the debilitating disease for more than 50 years.