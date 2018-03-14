Walkout at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

Tampa Police detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying an armed suspect who may be linked to more than a dozen robberies in Central Florida. The suspect was caught on camera committing an armed robbery at the Family Dollar on West Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa shortly after 9 p.m. on Feb. 10, 2018. The suspect walked into the store, pointed a gun at the manager and demanded money. He fled the scene with several hundred dollars. The manager was not injured during the robbery. Detectives are working with investigators in Hillsborough County, Polk County, Orange County and Kissimmee to develop leads in this series of multi-jurisdictional robberies that have taken place over the past three months. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS. Anonymous tips may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.