Chants for change ring out as Manatee High School students lend voices to walkout

Walkout at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

Police in Florida searching for serial armed robber

Students at Manatee High School call for change

Manatee High students participate in National School Walkout

Speaking out during National School Walkout

Lamb declares victory in Pennsylvania House race

Dust devil captured on camera near Kansas fire

Video shows Oklahoma bond agent fatally shooting client

Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at age 76

Braden River students walk out to honor Parkland victims

Students at Braden River High School participated in the 17-minute National School Walkout on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, to remember the 17 people who died in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting on Feb. 14 in Parkland, Florida.
Mark Young Bradenton Herald
Nancy Milholland participates Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in the National School Walkout on the campus of New College of Florida in Sarasota. Milholland, the mother of a middle school student, said school safety has become an important issue for her following the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Milholland said she is concerned about the proliferation of assault weapons and does not support the notion of arming teachers. The walkout was taking place nationwide on the one-month anniversary of the Parkland massacre that killed 17.

Students at Manatee High School in Bradenton chant "we want change" and "enough is enough" as they participate in the National School Walkout on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, the one-month anniversary of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that killed 14 students and faculty members.

A television reporter interviews a group of students at Manatee High School in Bradenton on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, during the National School Walkout. The event was held on the one-month anniversary of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that killed 14 students and faculty members.

Students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland poured out onto the school's football field on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, to mark the one-month anniversary of the school's deadly shooting. Middle school students from nearby Westglades Middle School marched to Douglas to show their support.

Tampa Police detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying an armed suspect who may be linked to more than a dozen robberies in Central Florida. The suspect was caught on camera committing an armed robbery at the Family Dollar on West Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa shortly after 9 p.m. on Feb. 10, 2018. The suspect walked into the store, pointed a gun at the manager and demanded money. He fled the scene with several hundred dollars. The manager was not injured during the robbery. Detectives are working with investigators in Hillsborough County, Polk County, Orange County and Kissimmee to develop leads in this series of multi-jurisdictional robberies that have taken place over the past three months. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS. Anonymous tips may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Politics & Government

Democrat Conor Lamb is declaring victory in a southwestern Pennsylvania congressional election that is rocking the political landscape ahead of the November midterm elections. Unofficial returns show Lamb with a narrow lead over Republican Rick Saccone as absentee ballots are still being counted.

Crime

The Payne County District Attorney's Office has released surveillance video showing a Stillwater, Oklahoma bonds woman shooting and killing a client on August 9, 2017. 41-year-old Chasity Carey was acquitted last week of the first-degree murder of 38-year-old Brandon Williams. Williams was one of her clients and Carey reportedly told officers she had called Williams to her office that morning with the intent of taking him into custody and revoking his $35,000 bond. She was arrested hours after she called 911 saying she had shot Williams at her office. She told investigators a fight broke out between her and Williams during the meeting and that she shot Williams in self-defense.

World

The renowned physicist died at his home in Cambridge, England on March 14, 2018. He was the best-known theoretical physicist of his time. His book about the mysteries of space, time and black holes became an international best seller. Hawking became ill with ALS when he was 21, but stunned doctors by living with the debilitating disease for more than 50 years.

Cambridge pays tribute to Stephen Hawking

World

Cambridge pays tribute to Stephen Hawking

The University of Cambridge paid tribute to Stephen Hawking in a video released after his death on March 14, describing him as one of the world’s most brilliant minds. Famous for his contribution to physics, and his work popularizing science, Hawking died at his home in the early hours on Wednesday. He was 76.

National

A dog is recovering in New York after a brutal attack on March 7 in South Carolina that ripped off his ears and left bite marks all over his body. Legend was rescued by Rescue Dogs Rock NYC in New York City after getting into a confrontation with two other dogs in South Carolina. In a Facebook post, the rescue group shared a photo of the two-year-old basset hound-Labrador mix getting some aid in his recovery from a teddy bear. According to a post on March 10, Legend is receiving round-the-clock care and has been trying to stand. “Legend wants to live,” the post stated.