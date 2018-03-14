Manatee High students participate in National School Walkout

The Payne County District Attorney's Office has released surveillance video showing a Stillwater, Oklahoma bonds woman shooting and killing a client on August 9, 2017. 41-year-old Chasity Carey was acquitted last week of the first-degree murder of 38-year-old Brandon Williams. Williams was one of her clients and Carey reportedly told officers she had called Williams to her office that morning with the intent of taking him into custody and revoking his $35,000 bond. She was arrested hours after she called 911 saying she had shot Williams at her office. She told investigators a fight broke out between her and Williams during the meeting and that she shot Williams in self-defense.