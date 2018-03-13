Dispose of unwanted prescriptions at Sarasota County Sheriff's Office

More Videos

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office asks for the public's help to keep controlled substances out of the wrong hands. The SCSO provides two permanent drop boxes at its headquarters and south office.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said goodbye to Justice, a Mounted Patrol horse who is retiring in 2018 after 19 years of service. Justice, a 22-year-old black Percheron, has been with the agency since 1998. Justice has worked several large events over the years that include the Republican National Convention, the Super Bowl and the Orlando Classic. He can maintain his composure in any situation, which makes him a perfect horse for crowd control. Justice also assisted on many search and rescue missions and participated in various school demonstrations, summer programs and sheriff’s office events. Justice is retiring due to degenerative suspensory ligament disease. He leaves as the longest tenured Mounted Patrol horse with the sheriff’s office and will live out his days with his rider, Deputy Richard Starowesky.

The Pittsburgh Pirates are another week closer the start of the regular season as they continue spring training in Bradenton. Check out some highlights from recent Grapefruit League action and hear from pitchers Steven Brault and Kevin Siegrist as they share their thoughts in this episode of the Bucs Vlog.

A research organization that has released declassified Department of Defense footage in the past posted a new video on March 9, which they said shows US Navy footage of an unidentified flying object off the east coast of the United States in 2015. The video was released by To The Stars Academy of Art and Science, a research organization founded in October 2017 by Luis Elizondo to conduct research into “exotic science and technologies.” An analysis of the video, published by To The Stars, said that the unidentified object showed no obvious wings or tails. To The Stars also said that there was no exhaust plume from the object, which would be visible on conventional aircraft filmed in the manner seen in the video.

Country music star Tim McGraw collapsed on stage during a concert in Dublin, Ireland, on Sunday, March 11. McGraw’s wife Faith Hill took to the stage with the band to apologize to fans and explain that McGraw was “super dehydrated”. Hill said she had made the decision that McGraw was not well enough to return to the stage at the 3Arena stadium. McGraw and Hill had performed shows in London, Glasgow and Dublin over the weekend as part of the C2C: Country to Country festival.

A Hanover player is shoved into a basketball goal by a Centralia player during the Class 1A Div 1 semifinals on Friday at Fort Hays State University in Kansas. The video was taken by Hayden Gillum and has had millions of views.

President Donald Trump held a rally at Moon Township, Pennsylvania during a campaign event for Republican Rick Saccone ahead of next Tuesday's special election. Trump said that his campaign slogan for the 2020 presidential election would be "Keep America Great!" He also said he would make the building of his proposed border wall between southern US and Mexico a part of ongoing NAFTA (North American Free Trade Agreement) renegotiations, and called for tougher punishments for drug dealers.