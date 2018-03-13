Police say deadly package bombs in Texas are thought to be linked
Authorities say a deadly package that exploded inside of an Austin, Texas, home on March 12, 2018, is believed to be linked to another deadly package sent to a nearby home earlier this month. Austin police Chief Brian Manley said at a news conference that investigators believe the attacks are linked because the package bombs were left on the victims' front doorsteps and not delivered by a mail service.
