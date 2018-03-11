Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

Staff from the South Florida Museum, SeaWorld and other members of the Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Partnership return Gale the manatee to the wild. Gale was among four rehabilitated manatees returned to their natural waterways in March 2018 by members of the Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Partnership. The partnership includes Bradenton's South Florida Museum, SeaWorld Orlando, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden, the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens and Sea to Shore Alliance