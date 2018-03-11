More Videos

Former South Florida Museum manatee patient returns to the wild

Reeling in a nice-sized snook

Music in Park series debuts on Bradenton's Riverwalk

NFL prospect Baker Mayfield dismisses Johnny Manziel comparisons

Why unplugging can be good for your child

Politicians blame video games for shootings. Here's why they’re wrong.

Pirates sluggers go deep in Bradenton

Sarasota police undercover cops target drug dealers

Take a tour of the rooms at Tidewell’s $5 million hospice house

Pedestrian safety: Know the rules of the road

Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

Learn why we change clocks twice a year in this brief history of Daylight Saving Time.
Sohail Al-Jamea and Amy Chance McClatchy
Staff from the South Florida Museum, SeaWorld and other members of the Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Partnership return Gale the manatee to the wild. Gale was among four rehabilitated manatees returned to their natural waterways in March 2018 by members of the Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Partnership. The partnership includes Bradenton's South Florida Museum, SeaWorld Orlando, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden, the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens and Sea to Shore Alliance

Palmetto-based fishing captain Griffin Deans of Slot Machine Fishing Charters lands what is agreed to be a "nice-sized" snook after making just a few casts during a recent outing. Deans anticipates that fishing will improve as the water warms up and spring approaches. He says he’ll begin to switch his focus to evening snook fishing and nighttime tarpon fishing in the Manatee River as time springs forward on March 11, 2018, for daylight saving time.

The game between the Detroit Tigers and Pittsburgh Pirates was televised, providing a wide audience to witness Starling Marte and David Freese go deep for the home team at LECOM Park in Bradenton on Thursday, March 8, 2018.

Lakeland, Florida, Police Department Captain Victor White explains the responsibility that both drivers and pedestrians have to watch out for each other. Walking or driving while distracted can cause serious injuries and many times even death.

Jean Henrich, clinical director, gives a tour of the private patient rooms at Tidewell Hospice’s new $5 million facility in Lakewood Ranch. The rooms are spacious and meant to feel like home. They also feature state-of-the-art technology, such as a new call system that’s alerts nurses with color-coded messages.

Heavy snow was falling in parts of Pennsylvania as a nor’easter was set to dump a foot of snow on the northeast on Wednesday, March 7. It was the second nor’easter to hit the northeast in less than a week. The National Weather Service predicted more than a foot of snow to fall in areas west of Philadelphia. Heavy snowfall rates with whiteout conditions were expected before the snow tapered off in the evening. This video shows heavy snow falling in Nazareth.

South Korea's National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong said President Donald Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un will meet by May this year. Seoul has already publicized that North Korea offered talks with the United States on denuclearization and normalizing ties, a potential diplomatic opening after a year of escalating tensions over the North's nuclear and missile tests. The rival Koreas also agreed to hold a leadership summit in late April.