Why unplugging can be good for your child

Heavy snow was falling in parts of Pennsylvania as a nor’easter was set to dump a foot of snow on the northeast on Wednesday, March 7. It was the second nor’easter to hit the northeast in less than a week. The National Weather Service predicted more than a foot of snow to fall in areas west of Philadelphia. Heavy snowfall rates with whiteout conditions were expected before the snow tapered off in the evening. This video shows heavy snow falling in Nazareth.