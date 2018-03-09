More Videos

Music in Park series debuts on Bradenton's Riverwalk

NFL prospect Baker Mayfield dismisses Johnny Manziel comparisons

Why unplugging can be good for your child

Pirates sluggers go deep in Bradenton

Sarasota police undercover cops target drug dealers

Take a tour of the rooms at Tidewell’s $5 million hospice house

Pedestrian safety: Know the rules of the road

Up, up in the air! Balloons take flight over Lakewood Ranch

IRS scammers call police officer, warn sheriff is coming for him

Full version of active shooter dispatch audio from Parkland school shooting

Politicians blame video games for shootings. Here's why they’re wrong.

In the wake of the Parkland school shooting, President Trump has pointed to a common explanation for the violence: video games. But two decades after the Columbine shooting popularized this explanation for violent crime, research has rejected the hypothesis.
Lakeland, Florida, Police Department Captain Victor White explains the responsibility that both drivers and pedestrians have to watch out for each other. Walking or driving while distracted can cause serious injuries and many times even death.

The game between the Detroit Tigers and Pittsburgh Pirates was televised, providing a wide audience to witness Starling Marte and David Freese go deep for the home team at LECOM Park in Bradenton on Thursday, March 8, 2018.

Jean Henrich, clinical director, gives a tour of the private patient rooms at Tidewell Hospice’s new $5 million facility in Lakewood Ranch. The rooms are spacious and meant to feel like home. They also feature state-of-the-art technology, such as a new call system that’s alerts nurses with color-coded messages.

Heavy snow was falling in parts of Pennsylvania as a nor’easter was set to dump a foot of snow on the northeast on Wednesday, March 7. It was the second nor’easter to hit the northeast in less than a week. The National Weather Service predicted more than a foot of snow to fall in areas west of Philadelphia. Heavy snowfall rates with whiteout conditions were expected before the snow tapered off in the evening. This video shows heavy snow falling in Nazareth.

South Korea's National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong said President Donald Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un will meet by May this year. Seoul has already publicized that North Korea offered talks with the United States on denuclearization and normalizing ties, a potential diplomatic opening after a year of escalating tensions over the North's nuclear and missile tests. The rival Koreas also agreed to hold a leadership summit in late April.

The human papillomavirus (HPV) is the most common sexually transmitted infection in the United States. The HPV vaccine, when administered to boys and girls, can prevent transmission of the virus and reduce the risk of related cancers.