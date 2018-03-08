Northeastern University basketball team pushes bus out of snow in Philadelphia during nor'easter

This film shows scenes of the Florida State Fair, the Plant City Strawberry Festival, local schools, churches, baseball spring training, golf, tennis, fishing, local businesses, banks and city and county buildings. Viewers see historic footage of train and bus transportation, as well as the airport, shopping center, post office, library, hospital and youth center. The film also shows Busch Gardens, Cypress Gardens, beaches and finally some strawberry fields with harvesters at work. The 2018 Florida Strawberry Festival continues through Sunday in Plant City.