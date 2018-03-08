Northeastern University basketball team pushes bus out of snow in Philadelphia during nor'easter

If there was one extreme weather preparedness action you want your loved ones to take, what would it be? For many, that one action is to know ahead of time where their safe place is located. The National Weather Service has announced that on Wednesday, April 4, people in the United States are asked to join more than 7,300 Weather-Ready Nation Ambassadors and take a selfie and post it to social media with the hashtag #SafePlaceSelfie. "Where would you go if life-threatening weather approaches your area?" asks Trevor Boucher, a NWS forecaster. "Spend a few minutes going to that safe place, take a selfie, and share over social media using the #SafePlaceSelfie hashtag. This campaign keeps it simple, while making a paramount preparedness action fun and interactive. And most importantly, we can see it working.”