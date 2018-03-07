More Videos

A historic look at the world's winter strawberry capital

Manatee County School Board members' confrontation

#SafePlaceSelfie campaign announced by National Weather Service

Purrfect: Cat Yoga

Spirit of Manatee awards given to those who give

Do you have what it takes to conquer Five Star Pizza’s Piezilla Challenge?

Why nuclear deals with North Korea don't stick

High school student seals win after nailing full-court buzzer beater

Austin Meadows having hot spring for Pittsburgh Pirates

Archie Griffin talks about his charity golf tournament giving back to the community

Manatee County honors educators at annual awards ceremony

The Manatee County School District honored educators Wednesday night at its 7th Annual Excellence in Education Awards ceremony.
Samantha Putterman Bradenton Herald
Newly released video shows a heated conversation between two Manatee County School Board members that took place after board meeting on Feb. 27, 2018, and there was a close call with a vehicle. Here is a portion of the surveillance video. Police confirm they're reviewing the video and speaking with all parties involved.

This film shows scenes of the Florida State Fair, the Plant City Strawberry Festival, local schools, churches, baseball spring training, golf, tennis, fishing, local businesses, banks and city and county buildings. Viewers see historic footage of train and bus transportation, as well as the airport, shopping center, post office, library, hospital and youth center. The film also shows Busch Gardens, Cypress Gardens, beaches and finally some strawberry fields with harvesters at work. The 2018 Florida Strawberry Festival continues through Sunday in Plant City.

Manatee County Animal Services and Parks and Natural Resources departments teamed up to host six cat yoga classes to gather donations ahead of kitten season.

If there was one extreme weather preparedness action you want your loved ones to take, what would it be? For many, that one action is to know ahead of time where their safe place is located. The National Weather Service has announced that on Wednesday, April 4, people in the United States are asked to join more than 7,300 Weather-Ready Nation Ambassadors and take a selfie and post it to social media with the hashtag #SafePlaceSelfie. "Where would you go if life-threatening weather approaches your area?" asks Trevor Boucher, a NWS forecaster. "Spend a few minutes going to that safe place, take a selfie, and share over social media using the #SafePlaceSelfie hashtag. This campaign keeps it simple, while making a paramount preparedness action fun and interactive. And most importantly, we can see it working.”

In this Prospect Spotlight, take a closer look at Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Austin Meadows. As of March 6, he was 6 for 10 for the 2018 spring campaign. The Georgia native, 22, was the Pirates top choice in the 2013 draft and ninth overall in the big leagues. Baseball America has ranked him as the No. 2 prospect of the Pirates.

Tampa Bay Watch staff members say they were delighted to spot a manta ray -- an "extremely rare" event -- on March 2, 2018, estimated to be around 8 to 9 feet wide, near Shell Key Preserve. Manta rays are the world’s largest ray and get up to 22 feet wide on average. They are often seen slowly swimming on the surface of the water feeding on plankton. Manta rays are vulnerable to overfishing due to slow growth, slow reproduction rates, and their long lifespan. They are protected in Florida waters and have recently been listed as a federally protected species. Staff members were conducting boat safety drills when they thought they saw a dolphin. Upon getting closer, they realized it was a manta ray.

His plan to escape police didn't go so well. Fairfax County Police in Virginia said in a tweet that this video shows a "man trying to escape our officers, but his plan gets foiled when he's hit by his own car." The incident happened on March 4, 2018.

The US Northeast was bracing on March 6 for a second nor’easter just days after a storm blasted the region with rain, wind, and snow. Several areas were still without power because of the earlier storm. The upper Midwest and northern Plains saw heavy snow on Tuesday as a cold weather system barreled east. The coastal low pressure system that will produce the nor’easter is expected to begin making itself felt late Tuesday, with the worst of the storm hitting Wednesday into Thursday.