Austin Meadows having hot spring for Pittsburgh Pirates

Tampa Bay Watch staff members say they were delighted to spot a manta ray -- an "extremely rare" event -- on March 2, 2018, estimated to be around 8 to 9 feet wide, near Shell Key Preserve. Manta rays are the world’s largest ray and get up to 22 feet wide on average. They are often seen slowly swimming on the surface of the water feeding on plankton. Manta rays are vulnerable to overfishing due to slow growth, slow reproduction rates, and their long lifespan. They are protected in Florida waters and have recently been listed as a federally protected species. Staff members were conducting boat safety drills when they thought they saw a dolphin. Upon getting closer, they realized it was a manta ray.