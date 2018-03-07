More Videos

Man trying to flee police gets hit with his own car

Worst of nor'easter to be felt Wednesday and Thursday

Trump: ‘Trade wars aren’t so bad’

Michelle Obama meets 2-year-old girl who was awestruck by her portrait

Consultant explains just how authentic All Greek’s food is

Consultant explains All Greek’s authenticity

Police confiscate an arsenal of 20 weapons

Here’s what Florida Highway Patrol troopers are doing to decrease hit-and-run crashes

Pittsburgh Pirates have plenty of action in first week of March

Video shows man in bar fight while holding his 4-year-old daughter

Manta Ray goes for a swim near Shell Key Preserve

Tampa Bay Watch staff members say they were delighted to spot a manta ray -- an "extremely rare" event -- on March 2, 2018, estimated to be around 8 to 9 feet wide, near Shell Key Preserve. Manta rays are the world’s largest ray and get up to 22 feet wide on average. They are often seen slowly swimming on the surface of the water feeding on plankton. Manta rays are vulnerable to overfishing due to slow growth, slow reproduction rates, and their long lifespan. They are protected in Florida waters and have recently been listed as a federally protected species. Staff members were conducting boat safety drills when they thought they saw a dolphin. Upon getting closer, they realized it was a manta ray.
Audrey Mitchell/Tampa Bay Watch environmental educator
Crime

His plan to escape police didn't go so well. Fairfax County Police in Virginia said in a tweet that this video shows a "man trying to escape our officers, but his plan gets foiled when he's hit by his own car." The incident happened on March 4, 2018.

Weather

The US Northeast was bracing on March 6 for a second nor’easter just days after a storm blasted the region with rain, wind, and snow. Several areas were still without power because of the earlier storm. The upper Midwest and northern Plains saw heavy snow on Tuesday as a cold weather system barreled east. The coastal low pressure system that will produce the nor’easter is expected to begin making itself felt late Tuesday, with the worst of the storm hitting Wednesday into Thursday.

Latest News

On March 1, 2-year-old Parker Curry was caught captivated by Michelle Obama’s portrait at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, DC. A photo of Curry standing awestruck in front of the portrait went viral and caught the attention of the former First Lady. Obama arranged a meeting with Curry and they seemed have a great time.

Crime

On Monday, the Miami Beach Police responded to the call about a tenant acting irrationally in a housing complex on Island Avenue. One woman claimed that the man had attacked her and threatened to kill her and others. The man in question was arrested and in his apartment and arsenal of weapons was found inside the residence: 6 rifles, 3 shotguns, 11 pistols and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition.

Latest News

Video released by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office in Colorado shows a bar fight between three men, including the victim who was holding his 4-year-old daughter. The incident took place on Jan. 25, 2018, at Crossroads Pizza & Wings Bar in Pine, Colorado. One of the suspects has been arrested and faces charges of first-degree assault-extreme indifference, second-degree assault — serious bodily injury and child abuse. The other suspect has not been identified. The victim was airlifted to an area hospital with serious bodily injuries, the sheriff’s office said. The child was not injured in the incident.

Latest News

A 5-year-old skier lost consciousness after she was left dangling from a chairlift at the Bear Mountain Ski Resort in Big Bear Lake, California, on Sunday, March 3. ABC 7 reported the girl’s ski instructor caught her hoodie after she slipped out of the chairlift. Video from Ryan King shows a crowd of skier gathering below the chairlift with a tarp to catch the girl. The girl suffered some bruising in the incident, according to ABC 7.