Manta Ray goes for a swim near Shell Key Preserve

Video released by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office in Colorado shows a bar fight between three men, including the victim who was holding his 4-year-old daughter. The incident took place on Jan. 25, 2018, at Crossroads Pizza & Wings Bar in Pine, Colorado. One of the suspects has been arrested and faces charges of first-degree assault-extreme indifference, second-degree assault — serious bodily injury and child abuse. The other suspect has not been identified. The victim was airlifted to an area hospital with serious bodily injuries, the sheriff’s office said. The child was not injured in the incident.