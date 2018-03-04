More Videos

Overhead view of Skyway 10K on Sunday morning 0:11

Beautiful Sunday for Skyway 10K 0:14

Here’s some of what you’d find at ArtSlam in downtown Bradenton 1:20

Wakeland ‘Pieces of Me’ project promotes diversity and equality 0:45

Stephanie Roberts wows crowd on National Anthem Day 1:45

Kiddie Pole Classic fishing tournament returns 1:01

Pittsburgh Pirates in full swing in Bradenton as they charge into March 2:10

Gold statue of Harvey Weinstein with his 'casting couch' appears near Oscars venue 1:03

Siesta Key prowler nabbed with help of sheriff's helicopter 1:39

Cancer-sniffing dogs will help screen local firefighters 0:58

Man dug out of snow following avalanche at California ski resort

Several people rushed to the aid of a man trapped beneath the snow following an avalanche on March 2 in Squaw Valley in northern California. The Placer County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that there were no fatalities or life-threatening injuries following the avalanche. However, the Squaw Valley ski resort closed as a result of the avalanche. In a video of the rescue effort people can be seen digging with their hands and with shovels in an effort to help the man. Speaking to Storyful, the person who recorded the video said that the man in blue (as seen in the footage) first spotted the man submerged in snow. He told Storyful that Squaw Valley is a client-safety first resort.
Heather Turning via Storyful
Wakeland Elementary art teacher Brittany Braniger attended the ninth annual ArtSlam in downtown Bradenton on Saturday, March 3, 2018, with her “Pieces of Me” project. She took pictures of her various students and printed them on nine cubes. Visitors at her tent were invited to arrange their blocks into a unique pattern. Braniger said the interactive activity was meant to highlight the fact that as human, we’re all equal.

Kiddie Pole Classic fishing tournament returns

The Kiddie Pole Classic will return to the Seafood Shack at 110 127th St. W. Cortez on Saturday, March 10, 2018. The event was postponed due to poor weather in January. The tournament provides a unique twist -- anglers must use only the classic “Barbie” style pole. More information can be found at facebook.com/KiddiePoleClassic.

Cancer-sniffing dogs will help screen local firefighters

Manatee County firefighter and Manatee Technical College fire instructor Willie Cirone organized a cancer screening event through the college, which sponsored an event this week. Cirone hopes to save lives in a firefighting community through CancerDogs, a company that uses dogs to sniff out cancer in masks worn by the firefighters.

Gold statue of Harvey Weinstein with his 'casting couch' appears near Oscars venue

A gold statue of Harvey Weinstein appeared in Hollywood, California, on Thursday, March 1, just days before the 90th Academy Awards. The installation, titled “Casting Couch,” shows Weinstein wearing a robe, holding an Oscar statue near his groin. The installation was created by street artists Plastic Jesus and Joshua “Ginger” Monroe. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Plastic Jesus is best known for his work showcasing the underbelly of the entertainment industry, while Monroe is known for his naked Donald Trump statues. The sculpture appeared at the corner of Hollywood Boulevard and La Brea Avenue in Hollywood, near the Dolby Theater, where the Academy Awards are held.

Nor'easter doesn't keep construction crew from working in Massachusetts

Residents in Scituate, Massachusetts, were urged to evacuate before high tide and flooding associated with it during a nor’easter on Friday, March 2. Local officials declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm, a news report said. The coastal town suffered major flooding during a nor’easter in January. Officials warned emergency workers may not be able to get to people if they are stuck during the storm. The nor’easter battered the northeast on Friday with wind gusts up to 60-70 miles per hour in some locations. Heavy rain and snow was expected with the storm. This video shows construction work during the storm on Friday morning.

Siesta Key prowler nabbed with help of sheriff's helicopter

Footage taken from a Sarasota County Sheriff's Office helicopter on Feb. 28, 2018, shows a man suspected of loitering and prowling on Siesta Key. Deputies on the ground worked with members of the aviation unit to help capture the suspect, who is shown running between houses in an effor to avoid detection.

U.S. to impose tariffs on steel, aluminum imports

President Donald Trump said he will impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports in response to what he called decades of unfair trade policies. Trump summoned steel and aluminum executives to the White House and told them that next week he would levy penalties of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum imports.

Watch as students flee for fear of armed teacher in Dalton, Georgia

Panic gripped Dalton (Georgia) High School students on February 28 following reports of an armed teacher who had locked himself in a classroom. Dalton Police told reporters at least one shot was fired, prompting the principal to put the school on lockdown. Police said at least one student sustained an ankle injury during an evacuation.After roughly 45 minutes, the teacher, identified as 53-year-old Jesse Randal Davidson, was taken into custody without incident.