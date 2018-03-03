More Videos

Gold statue of Harvey Weinstein with his 'casting couch' appears near Oscars venue 1:03

Gold statue of Harvey Weinstein with his 'casting couch' appears near Oscars venue

Pause
Siesta Key prowler nabbed with help of sheriff's helicopter 1:39

Siesta Key prowler nabbed with help of sheriff's helicopter

Cancer-sniffing dogs will help screen local firefighters 0:58

Cancer-sniffing dogs will help screen local firefighters

President Trump arrives in Charlotte for Billy Graham funeral 0:23

President Trump arrives in Charlotte for Billy Graham funeral

Nor'easter doesn't keep construction crew from working in Massachusetts 0:48

Nor'easter doesn't keep construction crew from working in Massachusetts

U.S. to impose tariffs on steel, aluminum imports 1:31

U.S. to impose tariffs on steel, aluminum imports

Here are some of the big names attending Billy Graham’s funeral 1:18

Here are some of the big names attending Billy Graham’s funeral

Florida land growth 0:34

Florida land growth

Watch as students flee for fear of armed teacher in Dalton, Georgia 0:14

Watch as students flee for fear of armed teacher in Dalton, Georgia

Heavy snow falls on California's Sierra Mountains 0:36

Heavy snow falls on California's Sierra Mountains

Pittsburgh Pirates in full swing in Bradenton as they charge into March

Hear the latest from Pittsburgh Pirates manager Clint Hurdle, starting pitcher Nick Kingham and infielder-outfielder Adam Frazier and check out some highlights of recent home runs by Sean Rodriguez and Austin Meadows slugged at Bradenton's LECOM Park.
Pittsburgh Pirates
Gold statue of Harvey Weinstein with his 'casting couch' appears near Oscars venue

Latest News

Gold statue of Harvey Weinstein with his 'casting couch' appears near Oscars venue

A gold statue of Harvey Weinstein appeared in Hollywood, California, on Thursday, March 1, just days before the 90th Academy Awards. The installation, titled “Casting Couch,” shows Weinstein wearing a robe, holding an Oscar statue near his groin. The installation was created by street artists Plastic Jesus and Joshua “Ginger” Monroe. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Plastic Jesus is best known for his work showcasing the underbelly of the entertainment industry, while Monroe is known for his naked Donald Trump statues. The sculpture appeared at the corner of Hollywood Boulevard and La Brea Avenue in Hollywood, near the Dolby Theater, where the Academy Awards are held.

Nor'easter doesn't keep construction crew from working in Massachusetts

Latest News

Nor'easter doesn't keep construction crew from working in Massachusetts

Residents in Scituate, Massachusetts, were urged to evacuate before high tide and flooding associated with it during a nor’easter on Friday, March 2. Local officials declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm, a news report said. The coastal town suffered major flooding during a nor’easter in January. Officials warned emergency workers may not be able to get to people if they are stuck during the storm. The nor’easter battered the northeast on Friday with wind gusts up to 60-70 miles per hour in some locations. Heavy rain and snow was expected with the storm. This video shows construction work during the storm on Friday morning.

Siesta Key prowler nabbed with help of sheriff's helicopter

Latest News

Siesta Key prowler nabbed with help of sheriff's helicopter

Footage taken from a Sarasota County Sheriff's Office helicopter on Feb. 28, 2018, shows a man suspected of loitering and prowling on Siesta Key. Deputies on the ground worked with members of the aviation unit to help capture the suspect, who is shown running between houses in an effor to avoid detection.

Cancer-sniffing dogs will help screen local firefighters

Latest News

Cancer-sniffing dogs will help screen local firefighters

Manatee County firefighter and Manatee Technical College fire instructor Willie Cirone organized a cancer screening event through the college, which sponsored an event this week. Cirone hopes to save lives in a firefighting community through CancerDogs, a company that uses dogs to sniff out cancer in masks worn by the firefighters.

U.S. to impose tariffs on steel, aluminum imports

Latest News

U.S. to impose tariffs on steel, aluminum imports

President Donald Trump said he will impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports in response to what he called decades of unfair trade policies. Trump summoned steel and aluminum executives to the White House and told them that next week he would levy penalties of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum imports.

Watch as students flee for fear of armed teacher in Dalton, Georgia

National

Watch as students flee for fear of armed teacher in Dalton, Georgia

Panic gripped Dalton (Georgia) High School students on February 28 following reports of an armed teacher who had locked himself in a classroom. Dalton Police told reporters at least one shot was fired, prompting the principal to put the school on lockdown. Police said at least one student sustained an ankle injury during an evacuation.After roughly 45 minutes, the teacher, identified as 53-year-old Jesse Randal Davidson, was taken into custody without incident.

NASA launches storm-tracking weather satellite from Cape Canaveral

Florida

NASA launches storm-tracking weather satellite from Cape Canaveral

NASA launched an advanced weather satellite, the GOES-S (Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite), from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on March 1. The satellite, launched via an Atlas V rocket, will be used to carry out near real-time tracking of storm systems, lightning and wildfires in the western US, according to a NASA press release.

Heavy snow falls on California's Sierra Mountains

National

Heavy snow falls on California's Sierra Mountains

Heavy snow on Thursday, March 1, shut down I-80 through the Sierra Nevada mountains in California and Nevada. The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning through Friday morning, saying travel will be dangerous. Whiteout conditions, wind chills and drifting snow were expected during the storm. “Even a short walk could be deadly in these conditions,” the weather service tweeted. Up to five feet of snow was expected in the higher elevations. This video shows the conditions around Lake Tahoe in Placer County, California.

Man who filmed homeless man asked to leave McDonald's video speaks out

National

Man who filmed homeless man asked to leave McDonald's video speaks out

"I've been getting lots and lots of messages, people from all over the world, from Australia, from Brazil, from all over the world, messaging me not nice things," said Yosi Gallo during an interview about his video of a Myrtle Beach police officer asking he and a homeless man to leave a local McDonald's after reports of the homeless man trespassing.

Would you destroy your assault-style weapon?

Latest News

Would you destroy your assault-style weapon?

Gun owners around the country destroy their assault-style weapons in a series of viral videos after the shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 people dead. However, others use their Social Media to defend their second amendment rights.