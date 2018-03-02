Gold statue of Harvey Weinstein with his 'casting couch' appears near Oscars venue

Residents in Scituate, Massachusetts, were urged to evacuate before high tide and flooding associated with it during a nor’easter on Friday, March 2. Local officials declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm, a news report said. The coastal town suffered major flooding during a nor’easter in January. Officials warned emergency workers may not be able to get to people if they are stuck during the storm. The nor’easter battered the northeast on Friday with wind gusts up to 60-70 miles per hour in some locations. Heavy rain and snow was expected with the storm. This video shows construction work during the storm on Friday morning.