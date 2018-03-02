Inmates booked into the Manatee County jail on March 2, 2018

Jermaine Ginyard, domestic battery, no bond.
Perry Porter, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, drug possession, resisting a law enforcement officer without violence, $2,500 bond.
Maurice McDuffie, contempt of court, $24,000 bond.
Ana Fuentes Deescobar, DUI, $620 bond.
Dominique McCray, battery on an officer, firefighter and EMT, DUI, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, resist with violence, resisting or obstructing an officer without violence, no bond.
Brian Waiters, domestic battery, no bond.