Pittsburgh Pirates starter Jameson Taillon had a stellar outing in his 2018 spring training debut on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, at LECOM Park in Bradenton. He struck out three and allowed just one hit in two scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox. The 26-year-old Lakeland native is in his third big-league season and was the Pirates' No. 1 draft pick and second overall in the 2010 MLB June amateur draft. He played for the Bradenton Marauders during the 2012 season.