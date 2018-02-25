More Videos

Florida has four days of license-free saltwater fishing 0:44

Floats stroll through the Rubonia Mardi Gras parade 1:25

Meet Bealla, the guide dog named after the Bradenton-based retailer 1:20

Bradenton's Jessica Cary sings Saturday's national anthem at Pirates-Yankees game 1:43

Pirates GM Neal Huntington pleased with Dickerson acquisition 1:32

The offseason's over. It's time for baseball! 0:08

Bradenton Christian holds pep rally for girls basketball team heading to state semifinals 1:27

Here’s some of the security measures being implemented in Manatee County schools 1:29

Sheriff defends gun ownership after Florida high school shooting 6:34

Trump talks guns, school safety and DACA at CPAC 1:27

Catching up with Pirates pitcher Michael Feliz

Welcome aboard Pittsburgh Pirates player Michael Feliz as he talks about growing up playing baseball in the Dominican Republic and his approach to pitching. He was acquired by the Pirates with three other players in a Jan. 13 trade with the Houston Astros for pitcher Gerrit Cole. He struck out the side in the Feb. 24 spring training home opener against the New York Yankees at LECOM Park in Bradenton.
The Rubonia Mardi Gras parade returned Saturday as the community gathered to celebrate Luann Topp’s birthday. She participated in the parade while dressed as Ruby Begonia the clown. Several other floats and participants were involved in the festivities.

Sheriff defends gun ownership after Florida high school shooting

In a video posted February 19, following the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, Sheriff Lou Vallario of Garfield County, Colorado, voiced support for gun ownership and condemned liberal politicians who he said were politicizing such shootings. Vallario made the comments in a video shared to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, as part of his ‘Just the Facts’ video series. He said that rather than attacking guns and taking them away from people, a more effective way to stop high school shootings was to address the issue of mental health. The Sheriff’s comments came five days after a shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland in which 17 people died. The shooting prompted mass protests. Referring to Nikolas Cruz, the suspect in the Stoneman case, the sheriff said red flags were missed in addressing his mental health. The sheriff’s comments received a mixed response and attracted local media.

Female barista attacked by armed man in Washington state

A barista working at the Hottie Shots Espresso stand in Kent, Washington, was attacked by an armed intruder who assaulted and attempted to rape her in the early hours of February 21, according to local media, citing police. Police later arrested a 33-year-old man said to have a “long criminal history.” The victim, later identified as Madeline Guinto, told local media that she did everything she could to stall or stop her attacker, and added that she was glad it was over.

Illinois governor involved in unusual diversity demonstration involving chocolate milk

Illinois Gov Bruce Rauner took part in an unusual demonstration involving chocolate milk to promote diversity in the workplace during a Black History Month event in Chicago on February 21. Footage of the event at the Chicago Thompson Center shows Tyronne Stoudemire, Hyatt Hotels’ vice president of global diversity, asking the governor to hold a glass of milk, which Stoudemire said represented the lack of diversity in corporate American leadership: “white men, a few white women, and just maybe an Asian in technology.” “This chocolate syrup represents diversity,” Stoudemire says, holding up Hershey’s syrup. Into the broad list of diversity, Stoudemire places “women, people of color, people with disabilities, the aging population, generation X, Y and Z.”