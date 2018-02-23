More Videos

The offseason's over. It's time for baseball! 0:08

The offseason's over. It's time for baseball!

Pause
Bradenton Christian holds pep rally for girls basketball team heading to state semifinals 1:27

Bradenton Christian holds pep rally for girls basketball team heading to state semifinals

Here’s some of the security measures being implemented in Manatee County schools 1:29

Here’s some of the security measures being implemented in Manatee County schools

Sheriff defends gun ownership after Florida high school shooting 6:34

Sheriff defends gun ownership after Florida high school shooting

Trump talks guns, school safety and DACA at CPAC 1:27

Trump talks guns, school safety and DACA at CPAC

From Truman to Trump: Billy Graham's relationships with presidents 4:40

From Truman to Trump: Billy Graham's relationships with presidents

Why young people should care about Billy Graham 1:32

Why young people should care about Billy Graham

Female barista attacked by armed man in Washington state 0:50

Female barista attacked by armed man in Washington state

Man is swept away after boat capsizes, HCSO rescues him 4:33

Man is swept away after boat capsizes, HCSO rescues him

Illinois governor involved in unusual diversity demonstration involving chocolate milk 1:13

Illinois governor involved in unusual diversity demonstration involving chocolate milk

Pirates GM Neal Huntington pleased with Dickerson acquisition

During spring training in Bradenton, Pittsburgh Pirates general manager Neal Huntington discusses the acquisition on Feb. 22 of outfielder Corey Dickerson, who served as the designated hitter last year for the Tampa Bay Rays, and top prospects on this year's team.
Pittsburgh Pirates
Sheriff defends gun ownership after Florida high school shooting

National

Sheriff defends gun ownership after Florida high school shooting

In a video posted February 19, following the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, Sheriff Lou Vallario of Garfield County, Colorado, voiced support for gun ownership and condemned liberal politicians who he said were politicizing such shootings. Vallario made the comments in a video shared to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, as part of his ‘Just the Facts’ video series. He said that rather than attacking guns and taking them away from people, a more effective way to stop high school shootings was to address the issue of mental health. The Sheriff’s comments came five days after a shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland in which 17 people died. The shooting prompted mass protests. Referring to Nikolas Cruz, the suspect in the Stoneman case, the sheriff said red flags were missed in addressing his mental health. The sheriff’s comments received a mixed response and attracted local media.

Female barista attacked by armed man in Washington state

Crime

Female barista attacked by armed man in Washington state

A barista working at the Hottie Shots Espresso stand in Kent, Washington, was attacked by an armed intruder who assaulted and attempted to rape her in the early hours of February 21, according to local media, citing police. Police later arrested a 33-year-old man said to have a “long criminal history.” The victim, later identified as Madeline Guinto, told local media that she did everything she could to stall or stop her attacker, and added that she was glad it was over.

Illinois governor involved in unusual diversity demonstration involving chocolate milk

National

Illinois governor involved in unusual diversity demonstration involving chocolate milk

Illinois Gov Bruce Rauner took part in an unusual demonstration involving chocolate milk to promote diversity in the workplace during a Black History Month event in Chicago on February 21. Footage of the event at the Chicago Thompson Center shows Tyronne Stoudemire, Hyatt Hotels’ vice president of global diversity, asking the governor to hold a glass of milk, which Stoudemire said represented the lack of diversity in corporate American leadership: “white men, a few white women, and just maybe an Asian in technology.” “This chocolate syrup represents diversity,” Stoudemire says, holding up Hershey’s syrup. Into the broad list of diversity, Stoudemire places “women, people of color, people with disabilities, the aging population, generation X, Y and Z.”

Meet Ruger, the electronic-detection K9

Crime

Meet Ruger, the electronic-detection K9

Meet Ruger, the newest member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC). He is the first and only electronic-detection K9 in the state of Ohio and one of less than two dozen in the entire U.S. Ruger can detect the chemical smell of small electronics that humans cannot, which is a ‘game-changer’ in the fight to stop child exploitation and child pornography.

Shoplifting suspects stuff clothes between legs before waddling out of Massachusetts store

Crime

Shoplifting suspects stuff clothes between legs before waddling out of Massachusetts store

Police in Natick, Massachusetts, said they were seeking two women on suspicion of shoplifting after a store’s CCTV caught them using a “lingerie leg hammock” to steal clothes. Video posted on the Natick Police Department Facebook page shows the women placing several items into a large bag between one of the suspect’s legs, which was concealed with a long skirt. The Facebook post read, “This is the first time I’ve seen what looks like a full sized laundry bag strapped to the insides of a pair of legs. Booster bags, booster girdle, even false bottom suitcases, never a lingerie leg hammock.” The post continued, “Given the age of the two involved I’m going to guess this method is one they acquired from the way back machine having been previously lost in the mire of their misspent younger years. Only way to know for sure is if someone can identify them, verify their veteran’s status and take them off the Senior Circuit.” The location of the store was not identified in the Facebook post.

SpaceX launches Spanish satellite

National

SpaceX launches Spanish satellite

A SpaceX rocket carrying a Spanish satellite has blasted off from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. The Falcon 9 lifted off at 6:17 a.m. Thursday local time and climbed into the dawn sky over the Pacific Ocean west of Los Angeles.