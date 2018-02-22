More Videos

True stories of air traffic control: landing on fumes 2:59

True stories of air traffic control: landing on fumes

Pause
International trade commissioners look for business opportunities in Bradenton area 2:53

International trade commissioners look for business opportunities in Bradenton area

NRA's LaPierre at CPAC: We must harden 'wide open target' schools 1:40

NRA's LaPierre at CPAC: We must harden 'wide open target' schools

SpaceX launches Spanish satellite 2:49

SpaceX launches Spanish satellite

Bodycam footage shows Oakland fatal police shooting 1:16

Bodycam footage shows Oakland fatal police shooting

Father of student killed in Florida school shooting asks Rubio about assault weapons ban 0:42

Father of student killed in Florida school shooting asks Rubio about assault weapons ban

Sheriff, NRA spokeswoman clash at CNN Town Hall 1:21

Sheriff, NRA spokeswoman clash at CNN Town Hall

How to make a perfect margarita 0:46

How to make a perfect margarita

Superintendent to students: 'anyone who makes a threat of violence' will be found, punished 1:51

Superintendent to students: 'anyone who makes a threat of violence' will be found, punished

Bayshore mother reads threat daughter says is circulating school 0:24

Bayshore mother reads threat daughter says is circulating school

After Parkland shooting, activists hold gun violence protest in Sarasota

After the Valentine's Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland that killed 17 people, activists in Sarasota hold a gun violence protest downtown on Thursday, Feb. 22.
Bradenton Herald
SpaceX launches Spanish satellite

National

SpaceX launches Spanish satellite

A SpaceX rocket carrying a Spanish satellite has blasted off from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. The Falcon 9 lifted off at 6:17 a.m. Thursday local time and climbed into the dawn sky over the Pacific Ocean west of Los Angeles.

Bodycam footage shows Oakland fatal police shooting

Crime

Bodycam footage shows Oakland fatal police shooting

Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) released bodycam footage on February 21 showing the fatal January 3 shooting of Shaleem Tindle, a man who was fighting near West Oakland Station The video was released after Tindle’s brother uploaded a clip of the footage in a Facebook post where he described the killing as a “murder” and said that Tindle was shot in the back and was unarmed. BART said that the clip was recorded when Tindle’s family were shown the footage and described the social media posts of the video as “leaks”. BART Police Chief Carlos Rojas said that a gun was found at the scene and that the released footage shows the weapon. He also said that the officer who was wearing the bodycam had heard reports of shots fired and ran toward the sound of gunfire. Rojas also said that by the time the officer arrived, the man who was struggling with Tindle for control of the gun had already been shot.

Police high-five students to 'show they care' after Florida shooting

Latest News

Police high-five students to 'show they care' after Florida shooting

Police officers greeted students arriving at Westlake High School in Waldorf, Maryland, with hugs and high-fives to “show they care” in the wake of the shooting at Broward County's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, a Facebook post made on Feb. 20 showed. The officers from the Traffic Operations Unit made the visit as part of a plan to visit schools as students were arriving and personally greet them. The Charles County Sheriff’s Department said that, at first, the students “didn’t know what to make of it,” but that, ultimately, the officers’ presence put smiles on the teens' faces, and they planned on continuing to visit schools.

How to support victims of domestic abuse

Crime

How to support victims of domestic abuse

Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial.