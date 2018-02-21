More Videos

Congressman Deutch calls Douglas High students on bus to Tallahassee 1:19

Congressman Deutch calls Douglas High students on bus to Tallahassee

Pause
Douglas High students arrive in Tallahassee to huge show of support 0:47

Douglas High students arrive in Tallahassee to huge show of support

Braden River, Cardinal Mooney square off in beach volleyball 0:27

Braden River, Cardinal Mooney square off in beach volleyball

Two Bradenton schools played for a state semifinal berth 0:47

Two Bradenton schools played for a state semifinal berth

Manatee schools superintendent discusses continued increased security 1:40

Manatee schools superintendent discusses continued increased security

Manatee High freshman charged with writing threatening note 0:44

Manatee High freshman charged with writing threatening note

Could a cruise line find a home at Port Manatee? 0:23

Could a cruise line find a home at Port Manatee?

Stoneman Douglas student greets West Boca students after march 0:42

Stoneman Douglas student greets West Boca students after march

See the moment when Hilton Head fishing crew catches 16-foot great white shark

Chip Michalove, captain of Outcast Fishing, submitted this video of the great white shark he caught off Hilton Head Island.
Manatee County Sheriff's Office warns that school threats 'are no joke'

Latest News

Manatee County Sheriff's Office warns that school threats 'are no joke'

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office has released a public service announcement video to remind students and others that voice messages, emails, texts and social media comments that contain threats about violence at school "are no joke" and will not be tolerated. School resource officers, school administrators, teachers and others will be watching, deputies warn.

Florida high school students march 13 miles to school shooting scene, demand change

Florida

Florida high school students march 13 miles to school shooting scene, demand change

Hundreds of students from West Boca Raton Community High School in south Florida walked out of class on February 20, and a large number of them began a 13 mile walk to Parkland, where 17 people were killed in a Valentine’s Day shooting. The Boca students chanted “We want change,” and “no justice, no peace” as they gathered outside their school. Many carried signs of support for the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where the deadly shooting took place. MSD students were traveling on Tuesday to Tallahassee, Florida’s capital, for a day of activism on Wednesday.

Getting sick: Fact vs. Fiction

Health News

Getting sick: Fact vs. Fiction

You may have heard that going outside in the winter without a hat on will result in catching a cold, but is that really true? A doctor separates fact from fiction when it comes to what actually causes us to get sick.