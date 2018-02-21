See the moment when Hilton Head fishing crew catches 16-foot great white shark

Hundreds of students from West Boca Raton Community High School in south Florida walked out of class on February 20, and a large number of them began a 13 mile walk to Parkland, where 17 people were killed in a Valentine’s Day shooting. The Boca students chanted “We want change,” and “no justice, no peace” as they gathered outside their school. Many carried signs of support for the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where the deadly shooting took place. MSD students were traveling on Tuesday to Tallahassee, Florida’s capital, for a day of activism on Wednesday.