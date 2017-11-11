Cook County jail detainees applaud accused cop killer

More Videos

An 8-year-old girl made a 911 call that potentially saved her diabetic grandmother’s life Feb. 2. She remained calm and followed instructions from the dispatcher to get her help from emergency personnel. Before calling, she even checked her grandmother’s blood sugar and tried to feed her orange juice to make her feel better. This is an excerpt of the call.

President Donald Trump said he would make a trip to Parkland, Florida, after the deadly school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018. About four minutes into his address to the nation, he spoke directly to "America's children" telling them that those who felt scared and alone are "never alone" and that there are people who care about them. Trump encouraged those kids to ask for help.

President Donald Trump addressed the nation a day after the shooting that killed at least 17 at Majory Stoneman Douglas High. "Our entire nation, with one heavy heart, is praying for the victims and their families," Trump stated on Feb. 15, 2018. He also said he'd be visiting Parkland, Florida to meet with families and local officials.

Before President Donald Trump planned to address the nation Thursday about a deadly mass shooting at a Florida high school, he issued a proclamation honoring the victims of the shooting. It says, "Our nation grieves with those who have lost loved ones." As part of that proclamation, the president ordered flags to be flown at half-staff at the White House and all public grounds until February 19.

High winds have caused havoc at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, forcing officials to close some venues and postpone certain events. Wind speeds of up to 50 mph were reported on Wednesday, February 14. This video captured by an Olympic volunteer shows people enduring intense winds as they walked towards the Gangneung Olympic Park. Cold and blustery weather has impacted on this year’s Winter Olympics, with some athletes voicing concerns about their safety, the Washington Post reported. Footage captured by a South Korean television network showed toppled concession stands and drinks machines at the Gangneung Olympic Park. Three alpine ski events were among those postponed, according to reports.

Moberly Police Department in Missouri had an unexpected visitor on Valentine’s Day, as CCTV footage shared to their Facebook page on February 14 shows. The clip features somebody dressed up as a T-rex entering the police station, carrying what appears to be a box of cookies. He walks up and down the hall, before going to the front desk and delivering the cookies. “Today the Moberly Police Department turned into Jurassic Park when we were met by a T-rex delivering cookies. Whoever you are, thank you for the cookies and the laughs,” the department captioned the video.

Florida’s Broward County Sheriff’s Office confirmed at least 17 people were killed in a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Wednesday, February 14. Police broke through door windows of classrooms to rescue and find students, as seen in these videos. The students were evacuated from the building, holding their arms in the air. The suspect Nikolas Cruz, 19, a former student at the school, was detained by police.

David Hogg, a senior and student reporter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, recorded interviews with some of his classmates on February 14 as they were hiding from an active shooter in the school. Hogg told the Sun Sentinel, a newspaper he told Storyful he volunteers with, that he heard gunshots during a science class, followed by a fire alarm going off. After initially trying to run away, Hogg was gathered with other students in a classroom by a culinary instructor. While there, he interviewed fellow students about what was happening, and about their views on gun control.At least 17 people were killed in the attack. The suspect, a former student, was detained by police.

Rob Porter, the White House staff secretary who was forced to resign after accusations of spousal abuse, amassed job titles in multiple Senate offices before joining President Trump’s staff.