Students recount mass shooting at Florida high school

One climber was killed and six others became trapped on Mount Hood, Oregon, after ice and rocks were reported to have fallen on the mountain. One climber was pronounced dead upon arrival at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, where they had been airlifted after falling 700 to 1,000 feet, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. Another six climbers were rescued from the mountain after they became trapped. Three of these climbers were in the same group as the person who had fallen and died. This video is described as showing a helicopter arriving at Timberline, where a staging area had been set up.