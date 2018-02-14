Students recount mass shooting at Florida high school

More Videos

Broward Sheriff holds press conference after mass shooting in school 4:32

Suspect arrives at Broward Health North through back entrance 2:16

Students and staff tell what happened inside Douglas high school 1:53

Get a sneak-peek of the new Robinson Preserve NEST before it opens 1:51

Responders evacuate Florida high school following shooting 0:38

Sen. Chris Murphy to Senate colleagues: 'We are responsible' 1:42

Take a tour of the $1.9 million The Magnolia model 1:30

Police respond to school shooting at Florida high school 1:50

Video of men harassing wildlife leads to arrest 4:40

Students were evacuated by law enforcement in response to reports of an active shooter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Law enforcement from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office and the Hallandale Beach Police Department responded.

Two Miami men are behind bars following a year-long investigation by state and federal wildlife officers who viewed several online videos of one of the men handling federally protected Florida panther kittens and wrestling and harassing several alligators in the Big Cypress National Preserve.

Helicopter lands after climber killed, others trapped by falling ice and rocks on Mount Hood

One climber was killed and six others became trapped on Mount Hood, Oregon, after ice and rocks were reported to have fallen on the mountain. One climber was pronounced dead upon arrival at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, where they had been airlifted after falling 700 to 1,000 feet, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. Another six climbers were rescued from the mountain after they became trapped. Three of these climbers were in the same group as the person who had fallen and died. This video is described as showing a helicopter arriving at Timberline, where a staging area had been set up.