Get a sneak-peek of the new Robinson Preserve NEST before it opens

Students and staff tell what happened inside Douglas high school

Al Diaz Miami Herald
Florida

Students were evacuated by law enforcement in response to reports of an active shooter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Law enforcement from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office and the Hallandale Beach Police Department responded.

Florida

Two Miami men are behind bars following a year-long investigation by state and federal wildlife officers who viewed several online videos of one of the men handling federally protected Florida panther kittens and wrestling and harassing several alligators in the Big Cypress National Preserve.

National

One climber was killed and six others became trapped on Mount Hood, Oregon, after ice and rocks were reported to have fallen on the mountain. One climber was pronounced dead upon arrival at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, where they had been airlifted after falling 700 to 1,000 feet, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. Another six climbers were rescued from the mountain after they became trapped. Three of these climbers were in the same group as the person who had fallen and died. This video is described as showing a helicopter arriving at Timberline, where a staging area had been set up.

Politics & Government

FBI Director Christopher Wray provided new details that call into question the White House timeline leading up to the departure of former staff secretary Rob Porter. Wray tells senators that the FBI administratively closed its file on Porter, who was operating under a temporary security clearance, in January, a month before he departed amid domestic abuse allegations. Wray says the FBI provided information to the White House on Porter in November, "then earlier this month we received some additional information and we passed that on as well."

World

A giant wild boar has been caught on camera raiding a dumpster for food in Hong Kong. The huge pig, which has been nicknamed "Pigzilla" and "Hogzilla" on social media, was significantly taller than the refuse collector when standing on its hind legs. The whopping porker, which was filmed on February 6 near a primary school, was surrounded by several piglets. Seeing wild boar in the city is not uncommon in Hong Kong but this specimen is exceptionally large.