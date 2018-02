A home security camera captured the moment a passenger plane crashed in a field near the town of Stepanovskoye, in the Moscow Oblast, on February 11. Seventy one people were on board the plane, including six crew members, when it crashed shortly after departing from Moscow Domodedovo Airport toward Orsk, Siberia, the Ministry of Civil Defense said. No survivors are expected. A list of the passengers and crew was also released by the Ministry of Civil Defense.