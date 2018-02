An injured cat was rescued by the Wichita Fire Department on February 8 after it was believed to have been thrown from an overpass into a river partially frozen over from the cold weather. Animal rescue organisation Beauties and Beasts, Inc shared a Facebook Live from the scene as firefighters made their way towards the cat using an inflatable boat. The cat can be heard meowing from its spot on a patch of ice, and when the firefighters bring him back to a waiting team member of Beauties and Beasts, Inc, he told her that the cat’s back legs were broken. The cat was taken to an emergency clinic to receive care.