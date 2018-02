A college student decided to take a risk on Snapchat when she spotted a video shared by an attractive stranger on the Florida State University’s story. Madeline Bryant was intrigued by Aidan Faminoff when he shared the video of his “Beyonce” hair and replied on the public Snapchat story, writing that “Beyonce boy” could contact her anytime. To her delight, Faminoff replied and let “Beyonce girl” know where he was on campus. Other students got in on the action and replied to the story inquiring about what had happened between the two.The video had 17,082 retweets and 45,977 likes at time of writing.