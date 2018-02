The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Tampa, a 270-foot Medium Endurance Cutter based out of Portsmouth, Va., offloads nearly two tons of cocaine Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Florida. While patrolling the Caribbean Sea in support of Operation Unified Resolve and Operation Martillo, approximately 1,580 kgs of cocaine were seized by the U.S. Coast Guard and partner nation crews between Dec. 20-22, 2017.