Poland's Senate backed legislation regulating Holocaust speech, a move that has already strained relations with both Israel and the United States. The bill proposed by Poland's ruling conservative party and voted for early on Thursday calls for up to three years in prison for any intentional attempt to falsely attribute the crimes of Nazi Germany to the Polish state or people. David Silberklang, a senior historian at Holocaust remembrance center Yad Vashem, said the bill was "very worrisome."