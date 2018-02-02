More Videos

Two students shot inside California middle school 0:58

Two students shot inside California middle school

Pause
Manatees pick their Super Bowl LII winners 5:37

Manatees pick their Super Bowl LII winners

Justin Timberlake predicts Super Bowl halftime show with things 'never done before' 1:50

Justin Timberlake predicts Super Bowl halftime show with things 'never done before'

What to do if you suspect human trafficking 0:31

What to do if you suspect human trafficking

Victim's father tries to attack Larry Nassar in court 1:02

Victim's father tries to attack Larry Nassar in court

Eagles fan guarding Rocky statue gives Tom Brady a lesson in 'respect' 0:27

Eagles fan guarding Rocky statue gives Tom Brady a lesson in 'respect'

Florida's ban on voting by felons ruled unconsititutional 2:38

Florida's ban on voting by felons ruled unconsititutional

Rattlesnake swims in Florida Keys 0:43

Rattlesnake swims in Florida Keys

Proposed bill concerns State College of Florida president 0:33

Proposed bill concerns State College of Florida president

How to make a better pizza at home 1:10

How to make a better pizza at home

Manatee County business joins fight against terrorism

Mark Young Bradenton Herald
Two students shot inside California middle school

National

Two students shot inside California middle school

Two students were shot and wounded inside a classroom Thursday morning at Salvador B. Castro Middle School in Los Angeles. Police arrested a female student believed to be 12 years old and recovered a gun after the shooting, authorities said.

Victim's father tries to attack Larry Nassar in court

National

Victim's father tries to attack Larry Nassar in court

On the second day of disgraced ex-sports doctor Larry Nassar's final sentencing hearing the father of one of the victim's tried to attack Nassar. The man charged across the room but was quickly tackled by bailiff's and lead from the courtroom. This hearing focuses on Nassar's work with Twistars, an elite Michigan gymnastics club. More than 30 victims have given statements so far. During a similar hearing that ended last week, more than 150 girls and women came forward.

Rattlesnake swims in Florida Keys

Florida

Rattlesnake swims in Florida Keys

Ted Wilson, a captain with the Islamorada Fishing Guide, came across a five-foot Eastern diamondback rattlesnake swimming in the waters near the Florida Keys. The Eastern diamondback is the heaviest though not the longest venomous snake in the Americas and the largest rattlesnake.

Eagles fan guarding Rocky statue gives Tom Brady a lesson in 'respect'

Sports

Eagles fan guarding Rocky statue gives Tom Brady a lesson in 'respect'

A Philadelphia Eagles fan has vowed to guard the city’s iconic Rocky statue after Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots jerseys were recently draped over the monument. Springfield resident Jordan Demcher has been pacing in front of the Rocky statue outside of the Philadelphia Museum of Art for a number of hours every night since January 30. Demcher wanted to take action after a Vikings jersey was thrown over the statue during the NFC Championship game weekend, followed by a Tom Brady jersey on Friday, January 26. In this video, Demcher addresses Brady about the proper way to give a handshake to Eagles quarterback Nick Foles.

Holocaust museum reacts to Polish vote to regulate Holocaust speech

World

Holocaust museum reacts to Polish vote to regulate Holocaust speech

Poland's Senate backed legislation regulating Holocaust speech, a move that has already strained relations with both Israel and the United States. The bill proposed by Poland's ruling conservative party and voted for early on Thursday calls for up to three years in prison for any intentional attempt to falsely attribute the crimes of Nazi Germany to the Polish state or people. David Silberklang, a senior historian at Holocaust remembrance center Yad Vashem, said the bill was "very worrisome."