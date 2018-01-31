Cliff Walters receives inaugural leadership award

More Videos

'Super blue blood moon eclipse' over Charlotte

Holocaust museum reacts to Polish vote to regulate Holocaust speech

Explorer 1: How America's first satellite helped create NASA

A look at Dan Callaghan’s last day as CEO of Callaghan Tire

Woman finds a grenade in her backyard

One dead after Amtrak train carrying GOP members collides with truck

‘Puppy Bowl XIV’ casts a sloth, spotlights rescue pups from hurricane-devastated areas

Californians capture the super blue blood moon

Russian fighter jet intercepts U.S. spy plane over Black Sea

World

Poland's Senate backed legislation regulating Holocaust speech, a move that has already strained relations with both Israel and the United States. The bill proposed by Poland's ruling conservative party and voted for early on Thursday calls for up to three years in prison for any intentional attempt to falsely attribute the crimes of Nazi Germany to the Polish state or people. David Silberklang, a senior historian at Holocaust remembrance center Yad Vashem, said the bill was "very worrisome."

Weather

On January 31, 2018, Southern California got a good look at the super blue blood moon, something that hasn't happened since 1982. This was the second full moon in a calendar month (a blue moon) and a close and bright moon (supermoon). The addition of a total eclipse is known as a blood moon for its red tint.

World

The U.S. Navy released a video clip from an incident in which a U.S. surveillance plane was intercepted by a Russian Su-27 fighter jet while flying in international airspace over the Black Sea. This interaction was determined to be unsafe because it was close to within five feet and crossed directly through the spy plane's flight path, causing the plane to fly through its jet wash. The duration of the intercept lasted two hours and 40 minutes. The incident happened on Monday, Jan. 29, 2018.

Crime

Broward police are looking for a young man who appeared to be in the market for a pricey necklace but was really a conniving thief. Just before noon on Dec. 17, 2017, the owner of Rambo Jewelry was showing the suspect a $60,000 gold necklace with a large San Lázaro charm when he was robbed. Surveillance video shows the thief talking with the clerk about the necklace before trying it on. That's when the suspect takes off and heads south through the parking lot of the Oakland Park Flea Market located at 3161 W. Oakland Park Blvd. The thief is described as being 18 to 20 years old with a thin build. He's about 5 feet 9 inches tall.

National

A woman flying from New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport on January 28 had her request to bring her emotional support animal on board declined by United Airlines – her support animal was a peacock. The Jet Set reported the woman purchased a second ticket for the animal and tried to board her flight, but was unsuccessful. This video shows the peacock standing on the shoulder of the passenger as she walks through the doors of the terminal. In a statement, United Airlines said the traveller was told three times prior to arriving at the airport that the animal “did not meet the guidelines,” yet she still tried to board with the peacock.