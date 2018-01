A former member of the U.S. national gymnastics team described being sexually assaulted by sports doctor Larry Nassar and gave an unflattering portrayal of the Karolyi training ranch in Texas. Mattie Larson said the Karolyi ranch outside Huntsville, Texas, was very isolated. She called it the perfect environment for Nassar and abusive coaches to thrive. USA Gymnastics said the ranch would no longer serve as the national training center.