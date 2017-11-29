Alyssa Rouifed makes good on prediction during Manatee High's district title win

Residents living around Lake Tahoe, California, were preparing themselves for a winter storm on Wednesday, January 24, forecast to bring between eight and 16 inches of snow to the region. This video of Lake Tahoe’s choppy waves was filmed by a marine crew from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. It shows the crew’s boat in five-to-six-foot swells, a sheriff’s office spokesman wrote in an accompanying Facebook post. The vessel was a 35-foot moose boat with a catamaran hull, weighing about 20,000 pounds, according to local news reports.