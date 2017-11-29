More Videos

Alyssa Rouifed makes good on prediction during Manatee High's district title win

Jason Dill Bradenton Herald
National

A New Jersey couple vowed not to flush their wedding plans down the toilet when they changed their wedding venue from a judge’s chambers to a courthouse bathroom after the groom’s mother had an asthma attack. Brian and Maria Schulz were planning to tie the knot at the Monmouth County Courthouse when Brian’s mother had difficulty breathing. She was taken to the women’s bathroom where police officers administered oxygen and called paramedics.The couple, upon learning that they would have to wait 45 days for a new marriage license if they postponed the wedding, followed one of the officer’s suggestions and held the ceremony in the bathroom.

Shoppers heard there was a discount on Nutella. Madness ensued in this French supermarket

World

Brawls broke out in French supermarkets on Thursday as shoppers scrambled to get their hands on discounted pots of the chocolate and hazelnut spread Nutella. The Intermarche chain launched a massive discount on the spread, reducing the price of a 950 grammes (33.5 ounces) jar by almost 70 percent, from 4.50 euros (5.6 US dollars) to 1.41 euros (1.75 US dollars).The sale led to a rush on Nutella in one supermarket in Toulon, with shoppers shoving each other as they tried to get their hands on the jars.

Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks star in Oscar-nominated 'The Post'

Movie News & Reviews

"The Post" is a drama about the unlikely partnership between The Washington Post’s Katharine Graham (Meryl Streep), the first female publisher of a major American newspaper, and editor Ben Bradlee (Tom Hanks), as they race to catch up with The New York Times to expose a massive cover-up of government secrets that spanned three decades and four U.S. Presidents. The two must overcome their differences as they risk their careers – and their very freedom – to help bring long-buried truths to light.

Bears burned in California wildfires treated with fish skin bandages

National

Two adult female bears whose paws suffered burns during December’s California wildfires underwent treatment for their injuries, involving the application of sterilized fish skin to the affected areas. The two bears, one of which was pregnant, along with a young mountain lion with less severe burns, were treated by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) after the Thomas Fire burned through Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. According to the CDFW, the bears’ burns were treated with homemade salve and sterilized fish skin, which contains collagen that aids and speeds the healing process. The bears also received acupuncture and laser therapy treatment.The bears were transported and released back into the wild in Southern California. The CDFW plan to monitor the bears using GPS collars and field cameras.

Cops pick up alleged lottery scammer

Crime

Crystelle Yvette Baton, 42, was arrested and charged by the Florida Lottery Commission’s securities division for keeping a winning $600 lottery ticket and paying a “customer” only $5 for it. The customer was an undercover agent with the Florida Lottery Commission.

Philadelphia Eagles superfan turns home into 'Fly, Eagles Fly' light show

Latest News

A Philadelphia Eagles superfan in Hammonton, New Jersey, has decorated the front of his home with lights (complete with accompanying audio) in tribute to the Eagles ahead of their Super Bowl LII appearance. Bill Paulus decorated the front of his home with a number of Christmas-like decorations which light up in sync with the Philadelphia Eagles’ fight song, ‘Fly, Eagles Fly’. Speaking to local media, Paulus said he erects the decorations every year and began assembling the display at the end of September. A clip of the lights in action shared to Paulus’s Facebook account had earned 37,000 views at the time of writing.

Marine police get bumpy ride on Lake Tahoe ahead of winter storm

National

Residents living around Lake Tahoe, California, were preparing themselves for a winter storm on Wednesday, January 24, forecast to bring between eight and 16 inches of snow to the region. This video of Lake Tahoe’s choppy waves was filmed by a marine crew from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. It shows the crew’s boat in five-to-six-foot swells, a sheriff’s office spokesman wrote in an accompanying Facebook post. The vessel was a 35-foot moose boat with a catamaran hull, weighing about 20,000 pounds, according to local news reports.