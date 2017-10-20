More Videos

A sneak peek at Your Treasure House in DeSoto Square mall

Meet the student speakers from Thursday’s Take Stock In Children of Manatee Leadership Breakfast

Take a sneak peek at the area’s newest supermarket

Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks star in Oscar-nominated 'The Post'

Cops pick up alleged lottery scammer

What does the competition for Amazon's HQ2 look like?

A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations

Rep. Frederica Wilson on the situation with President Trump over call to soldier's family

Police board Greyhound bus, demand proof of citizenship from passengers

Driver's dashcam captures drug-related shootout on Florida street

Guide dog gives life back to blind Bradenton veteran

"The Post" is a drama about the unlikely partnership between The Washington Post’s Katharine Graham (Meryl Streep), the first female publisher of a major American newspaper, and editor Ben Bradlee (Tom Hanks), as they race to catch up with The New York Times to expose a massive cover-up of government secrets that spanned three decades and four U.S. Presidents. The two must overcome their differences as they risk their careers – and their very freedom – to help bring long-buried truths to light.

Bears burned in California wildfires treated with fish skin bandages

Two adult female bears whose paws suffered burns during December’s California wildfires underwent treatment for their injuries, involving the application of sterilized fish skin to the affected areas. The two bears, one of which was pregnant, along with a young mountain lion with less severe burns, were treated by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) after the Thomas Fire burned through Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. According to the CDFW, the bears’ burns were treated with homemade salve and sterilized fish skin, which contains collagen that aids and speeds the healing process. The bears also received acupuncture and laser therapy treatment.The bears were transported and released back into the wild in Southern California. The CDFW plan to monitor the bears using GPS collars and field cameras.

Cops pick up alleged lottery scammer

Crystelle Yvette Baton, 42, was arrested and charged by the Florida Lottery Commission’s securities division for keeping a winning $600 lottery ticket and paying a “customer” only $5 for it. The customer was an undercover agent with the Florida Lottery Commission.

Philadelphia Eagles superfan turns home into 'Fly, Eagles Fly' light show

A Philadelphia Eagles superfan in Hammonton, New Jersey, has decorated the front of his home with lights (complete with accompanying audio) in tribute to the Eagles ahead of their Super Bowl LII appearance. Bill Paulus decorated the front of his home with a number of Christmas-like decorations which light up in sync with the Philadelphia Eagles’ fight song, ‘Fly, Eagles Fly’. Speaking to local media, Paulus said he erects the decorations every year and began assembling the display at the end of September. A clip of the lights in action shared to Paulus’s Facebook account had earned 37,000 views at the time of writing.

Marine police get bumpy ride on Lake Tahoe ahead of winter storm

Residents living around Lake Tahoe, California, were preparing themselves for a winter storm on Wednesday, January 24, forecast to bring between eight and 16 inches of snow to the region. This video of Lake Tahoe’s choppy waves was filmed by a marine crew from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. It shows the crew’s boat in five-to-six-foot swells, a sheriff’s office spokesman wrote in an accompanying Facebook post. The vessel was a 35-foot moose boat with a catamaran hull, weighing about 20,000 pounds, according to local news reports.

Fallen astronauts recognized on NASA's Day of Remembrance

On January 31, 2017, NASA observed its annual Day of Remembrance to commemorate the crews of Apollo 1, and space shuttles Challenger and Columbia, as well as other members of the NASA family who lost their lives furthering the cause of exploration. It marked the 50th anniversary of the accidental fire, that occurred inside an Apollo spacecraft on the launch pad at Cape Kennedy, that tragically claimed the lives of Apollo 1 astronauts, Virgil Grissom, Edward White and Roger Chaffee.

More than 60 animals rescued from Puerto Rico, flown to Maryland

More than 60 animals were transported from Puerto Rico to Anne Arundel County, Maryland, on January 20 by Washington-based Lucky Dog Animal Rescue. The rescue team traveled on Southwest Airlines to bring relief supplies to San Juan, Puerto Rico, and also bring back 62 dogs and cats in the hope they would be adopted. Some of the smaller animals were put in special crates for the journey to Maryland, while others were treated with some special cuddles to keep them calm during the flight. One pup even got to experience some time in the cockpit.