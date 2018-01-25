Meet the student speakers from Thursday’s Take Stock In Children of Manatee Leadership Breakfast

A Philadelphia Eagles superfan in Hammonton, New Jersey, has decorated the front of his home with lights (complete with accompanying audio) in tribute to the Eagles ahead of their Super Bowl LII appearance. Bill Paulus decorated the front of his home with a number of Christmas-like decorations which light up in sync with the Philadelphia Eagles’ fight song, ‘Fly, Eagles Fly’. Speaking to local media, Paulus said he erects the decorations every year and began assembling the display at the end of September. A clip of the lights in action shared to Paulus’s Facebook account had earned 37,000 views at the time of writing.