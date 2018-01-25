Deputy kindly asks loose horse to 'stop' so it can be rescued

More Videos

Sheriff's office releases video of assault prior to deputy-involved shooting

Marine police get bumpy ride on Lake Tahoe ahead of winter storm

The border wall region, from the air

Bradenton mayor touts design of new parking garage

TUSK | The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute

What you need to know about bank accounts

Authorities investigate bomb scare at Florida shopping mall

A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

Driver's dashcam captures drug-related shootout on Florida street

Latest News

Philadelphia Eagles superfan turns home into 'Fly, Eagles Fly' light show

A Philadelphia Eagles superfan in Hammonton, New Jersey, has decorated the front of his home with lights (complete with accompanying audio) in tribute to the Eagles ahead of their Super Bowl LII appearance. Bill Paulus decorated the front of his home with a number of Christmas-like decorations which light up in sync with the Philadelphia Eagles’ fight song, ‘Fly, Eagles Fly’. Speaking to local media, Paulus said he erects the decorations every year and began assembling the display at the end of September. A clip of the lights in action shared to Paulus’s Facebook account had earned 37,000 views at the time of writing.

National

Marine police get bumpy ride on Lake Tahoe ahead of winter storm

Residents living around Lake Tahoe, California, were preparing themselves for a winter storm on Wednesday, January 24, forecast to bring between eight and 16 inches of snow to the region. This video of Lake Tahoe’s choppy waves was filmed by a marine crew from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. It shows the crew’s boat in five-to-six-foot swells, a sheriff’s office spokesman wrote in an accompanying Facebook post. The vessel was a 35-foot moose boat with a catamaran hull, weighing about 20,000 pounds, according to local news reports.

Latest News

Fallen astronauts recognized on NASA's Day of Remembrance

On January 31, 2017, NASA observed its annual Day of Remembrance to commemorate the crews of Apollo 1, and space shuttles Challenger and Columbia, as well as other members of the NASA family who lost their lives furthering the cause of exploration. It marked the 50th anniversary of the accidental fire, that occurred inside an Apollo spacecraft on the launch pad at Cape Kennedy, that tragically claimed the lives of Apollo 1 astronauts, Virgil Grissom, Edward White and Roger Chaffee.

National

More than 60 animals rescued from Puerto Rico, flown to Maryland

More than 60 animals were transported from Puerto Rico to Anne Arundel County, Maryland, on January 20 by Washington-based Lucky Dog Animal Rescue. The rescue team traveled on Southwest Airlines to bring relief supplies to San Juan, Puerto Rico, and also bring back 62 dogs and cats in the hope they would be adopted. Some of the smaller animals were put in special crates for the journey to Maryland, while others were treated with some special cuddles to keep them calm during the flight. One pup even got to experience some time in the cockpit.

Latest News

Police ramp up seach for clues in Florida woman's disappearance

Jennifer Kesse disappeared on Jan. 24, 2006, after leaving her Orlando apartment. On the 12th anniversary, the Orlando Police Department announced an enhanced focus on the case, including raising the amount of the reward for information and assigning a new detective. Kesse's father lives in Bradenton.

Crime

Driver's dashcam captures drug-related shootout on Florida street

Florida police were seeking the public’s help to locate a suspect on January 23 after two men were filmed shooting at each other on a Pensacola street the previous day. This footage captured the shooting on the intersection of W Street and Fairfield Drive. Police said they recovered the gold Toyota seen in the video and arrested a suspect, identified as Jeremy Olds. Police said they were seeking the public’s assistance to locate the suspect in the silver Lexus, identified as Jonathan James Harris. The shooting was considered to be drug-related, police said.

Latest News

Family of Pigs at Florida Shelter Looking For Forever Homes

A family of pigs at a shelter in Largo, Florida, are looking for their forever homes. Pinky, her mom, Oinkers, and her five brothers and sisters were recently brought to the SPCA Tampa Bay Shelter. According to the video posted to the shelter’s Facebook page, the pigs are being taught social skills and how to use a harness. All seven pigs are available for adoption.

Latest News

Man Wrangles Alligator, Frees it From Plastic Ring Wrapped Around Its Body

A man in Bokeelia, Florida, used a broom and a wet blanket to free a distressed alligator from a plastic ring. Michael Stauffer found the gator in his backyard and said the ring was “cutting him up all over his body” before he freed it. With the help of a friend, Stauffer used the blanket to cover the animal and a broom to stop it getting away, before he taped the gator’s mouth shut and removed the plastic. Stauffer said after freeing the animal, he notified the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission about the incident and they sent an officer out to pick up alligator.