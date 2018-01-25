Manatee sheriff details fatal deputy-involved shooting

More than 60 animals were transported from Puerto Rico to Anne Arundel County, Maryland, on January 20 by Washington-based Lucky Dog Animal Rescue. The rescue team traveled on Southwest Airlines to bring relief supplies to San Juan, Puerto Rico, and also bring back 62 dogs and cats in the hope they would be adopted. Some of the smaller animals were put in special crates for the journey to Maryland, while others were treated with some special cuddles to keep them calm during the flight. One pup even got to experience some time in the cockpit.